Frenkie de JongImago
GOAL

How Barcelona plan to get rid of unwanted 'financial burden' Frenkie de Jong as midfielder's transfer stance finally shifts

BarcelonaF. de JongTransfersLaLiga

Barcelona have come up with a plan to offload Frenkie de Jong, with the midfielder now willing to consider an exit from the club.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Barcelona want to offload De Jong next summer
  • Will pay Dutchman his deferred wages
  • Midfielder may now be willing to consider exit
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below