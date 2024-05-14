Aston Villa are heading to the Champions League! Unai Emery's side will play in Europe's top competition for first time since 1983 after Spurs' defeat to Manchester City
Aston Villa will be playing Champions League football next season after Tottenham's defeat to Manchester City guaranteed their top four finish.
- Aston Villa guaranteed Champions League
- Tottenham defeat locks in fourth place
- First time in European Cup for 41 years