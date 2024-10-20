Arsenal women's player ratings vs West Ham: Stina Blackstenius stars after replacing anonymous Alessia Russo as Mariona Caldentey and Rosa Kafaji fire manager-less Gunners to much-needed WSL win

In their first league game since Jonas Eidevall's resignation, the Gunners had to battle hard to secure all three points in east London

Renee Sleger’s first Women's Super League game as interim Arsenal head coach ended with the Gunners claiming a hard-fought 2-0 win away at West Ham.

Inclement conditions at kick-off did neither side any favours, with torrential rain in east London making life difficult for those on the field and in the stands. The hosts started brightly enough, though, and could have made more of early set-piece situations.

Arsenal took control of ball possession from there, but were unable to do much with it. England striker Alessia Russo did get the odd sight of goal, but Hammers goalkeeper Kinga Szemik was only forced into a couple of comfortable first-half saves.

Beth Mead was introduced off the bench as the hour-mark approached, but fellow Lionesses star Leah Williamson remained stuck among the substitutes after dropping out of the starting XI.

Stina Blackstenius, meanwhile, looked lively after replacing Russo and won a penalty in the 70th minute following a clumsy challenge from Amber Tysiak - with Mariona Caldentey registering her first WSL goal from the spot as she sent Szemik the wrong way.

Blackstenius was then involved in Arsenal’s second, as they wrapped up the points late on, with the Swede teeing up international team-mate Rosa Kafaji for her first Gunners goal – with a smart first-time finish fired into the top corner.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Victoria Road...