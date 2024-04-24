Arne Slot to Liverpool edging closer! Reds in 'confident' talks to agree compensation fee for Feyenoord boss after identifying him as No.1 candidate to succeed Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool and Feyenoord are reportedly in "constructive discussions" over making Arne Slot the Reds' new manager, as negotiations continue over a fee.
- Liverpool trying to find Klopp successor
- Feyenoord boss Slot is their top candidate
- Positive talks over compensation fee ongoing