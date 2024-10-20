Another Wrexham transfer question for Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney? Phil Parkinson reveals whether cover will be sought for injured Jack Marriott as timescale put on recovery from broken leg
Phil Parkinson has revealed whether he will be asking another transfer question of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney after Jack Marriott’s injury.
- Striker facing several months out
- Red Dragons have other options
- No need to bring in a free agent