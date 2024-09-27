Americans Abroad: McKennie to seize another opportunity, Robinson out to prove his quality, and Balogun among the goals again?

Here's a look at the biggest storylines of the Americans playing abroad this weekend.

While MLS is pacing towards the postseason, the European seasons, where most of the U.S. men's national team plays, is still in the early phases.

Despite just a few weeks into the European season, there's already a lot of key storylines to follow.

Weston McKennie, after almost leaving Juventus this summer, has done enough to play his way back into Thiago Motta's setup. Antonee Robinson continues to impress for Fulham. Meanwhile, Folarin Balogun might just be finding some form for Monaco after a slow start.

And further down the European leagues, there's plenty to look out for. This feels like a crucial week for some of the top players in the setup, who don't have long left to impress Mauricio Pochettino ahead of his first camp as the USMNT's head coach.

Here is a look at some of the biggest names and the biggest games ahead of what will be another full weekend of action for Americans Abroad...