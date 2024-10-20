GOAL reviews the major takeaways from Americans playing in Europe, including Pulisic's scoring streak and Adams' return

This much is true for the U.S. men's national team: this roster is pretty beat up right now. Mauricio Pochettino's first camp in charge saw his side limited by injuries. He was missing up to six starters by the time the U.S. lost 2-0 in Mexico, and as a result, there are still many unknowns under the new coach.

All of that extended into this weekend's European club matches, as well. The USMNT storylines were focused on those who are injured and, as important, those who were able to return to the lineup.

There were several key comebacks, which will be good news for Pochettino and his staff. And aside from those injuries, the USMNT headliner continues to be Christian Pulisic, who contributed to another goal for the seventh consecutive game for AC Milan. Who could have possibly seen that coming?

From key returns to more Pulisic heroics, GOAL assesses the major takeaways from this weekend's Americans Abroad.