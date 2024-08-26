GOAL analyzes the weekend for the USMNT's biggest stars across European competition

It's a pretty big week. The transfer window slams shut on Friday. The international break is right around the corner. And, just a few games into the European season, the U.S. men's national team's biggest stars are setting the tone for what this season is going to look like.

For some, the season started hot. There have been goals. Plenty of them. Christian Pulisic got one this week. He certainly wasn't alone. From superstars to fringe players, there has been no shortage of big moments in just these first two weeks.

In some ways, it's been a tale of extremes. While several Americans are dominating early, others find themselves glued to the bench. Given where we are in the summer, that's concerning for some key players. Time is running out for a big change.

Much may change over the next few days and, for some, so much will have to if they want to remain in the USMNT picture. For many, this week might just define what the next few years could look like.

Let's see where all of the pieces end up. GOAL takes a look at the most significant takeaways from Americans Abroad over the weekend.