Alexi Lalas suggests the only two extreme scenarios that will prompt Man Utd to sack Erik ten Hag as ex-USMNT star weighs in on 'ridiculous' situation at Old Trafford

ImagoSoham MukherjeeAlexi Lalas suggests the only two extreme scenarios that will prompt Man Utd to sack Erik ten Hag as ex-USMNT star weighs in on 'ridiculous' situation at Old TraffordE. ten HagManchester UnitedPremier LeagueAlexi Lalas has outlined the two scenarios that would see Manchester United sack Erik ten Hag.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowTen Hag under scanner after Tottenham thrashingDutch manager walking on thin iceNext two games could potentially determine his futureFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below