World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Senegal

Senegal have been one of the most talked-about national teams of 2026, almost entirely because of the controversy surrounding the Africa Cup of Nations final.

The Teranga Lions initially won the match on the pitch against host nation Morocco, despite temporarily walking off the field following a disputed penalty that was awarded to the hosts. However, that decision ultimately proved costly, as CAF overturned the result, albeit an appeal could yet reverse matters once more.

For now, though, a new chapter is set to begin at the World Cup. Senegal secured their place during an outstanding, unbeaten qualifying campaign. The Teranga Lions won seven of their 10 matches, scoring 22 goals while conceding just three.