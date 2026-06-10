World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Netherlands

The Netherlands secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup by going unbeaten through UEFA Group G, winning six of their eight games while scoring 27 goals and conceding just four.

They finished three points clear of a resilient Poland side, whom they drew against twice, and top spot was only secured on the final matchday.

It was by no means an easy campaign, but one made considerably smoother by the eight goals of Memphis Depay, who finished as the second-highest scorer in European qualifying.