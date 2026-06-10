World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Qatar
Qatar’s qualification for the 2026 World Cup marks a historic milestone as, for the first time, they qualified via their own results, with their only previous appearance coming in 2022 when they hosted the tournament. They had to take the scenic route to get there, too.
After easing through the second round of Asian qualifying (their first), they then finished fourth in their third-round group behind Iran, Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates after winning only four of their 10 games, conceding 24 goals along the way.
It was there that the turning point arrived. Following the appointment of Julen Lopetegui, Qatar rediscovered balance and consistency. In their decisive fourth-round mini-group alongside the UAE and Oman, Qatar collected four crucial points to book their spot in North America.
What to expect
After comprehensively losing all three of their matches in 2022, Qatar arrive at the 2026 tournament with a clear objective: to prove they can compete at this level. Drawn into Group B with Switzerland, Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina, they face a difficult but not impossible challenge.
Expectations remain relatively modest, and much will depend on Qatar’s ability to handle pressure and draw on the experience gained in 2022. If they can improve their attacking efficiency, having scored only one goal at the previous World Cup, while maintaining defensive solidity, they could realistically target their first points at the tournament, if not qualification for the knockouts.
Man in charge
Julen Lopetegui was appointed Qatar manager in May 2025 and quickly made an impact by guiding his new team to World Cup qualification. A coach with extensive experience, Lopetegui has brought structure, organisation and a stronger mentality to a team that continues to develop.
After being sacked by Spain on the eve of the 2018 tournament, Lopetegui will hope to bring the lessons learned within club management to the pinnacle of the international game. Though his spells at Real Madrid and West Ham did not go well, he performed admirably during his time in charge of Wolves, while he won the Europa League with Sevilla in 2020.
Lopetegui's Qatar side are disciplined, built around possession football and collective compactness. In just a few months, he has succeeded in giving the team both a clear identity and renewed confidence - essential qualities for competing on the World Cup stage.
MVP
Qatar’s standout player remains Akram Afif. An attacking winger who has played for Al Sadd since 2018, scoring more than 100 goals for the club, Afif is capable of operating across the entire front line and serves as the primary creative force for his national side.
Afif combines pace, technical quality and vision, frequently making the difference both as a goal-scorer and as a provider. Having been a key figure during Qatar’s 2019 Asian Cup triumph, he once again led from the front during qualification for this tournament, scoring four goals while providing 11 assists during the campaign.
After a disappointing 2022 World Cup for both himself and the Qatar team, 2026 represents an opportunity for Afif to establish himself on football’s biggest stage. Many of Qatar’s ambitions will rest on his shoulders.
One to watch
At 24, Jassem Gaber has already shown remarkable maturity, becoming a cornerstone of the Qatar team.
At club level, Gaber continued to impress during the 2025-26 season with Al-Rayyan, adding further silverware to his résumé by helping the club win both the QSL Cup and the prestigious AGCFF Gulf Champions League.
For the national side, his versatility is a major asset. Naturally a defensive midfielder who operates in front of the back line, Gaber has also been deployed as a centre-back when required. His physical presence, tactical intelligence and ability to read the game will be vital if Qatar are to cope with the demands of football’s biggest stage.