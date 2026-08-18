How to buy Philadelphia Union tickets: 2026 MLS fixtures, Messi's visit, prices & more

The Philadelphia Union are heating up at exactly the right time. After a slow start to the 2026 MLS campaign, Bradley Carnell's side have rattled off four straight wins, including a comeback victory over New York City FC, and now comes the biggest night of their season so far.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami visit Subaru Park on Wednesday, August 19, just days after the Argentine returned from the World Cup final, in what is comfortably the hottest ticket in Chester this year. Beyond that, eight more home fixtures remain as the reigning Supporters' Shield winners push for another deep playoff run.

Demand will be fierce for the marquee nights, so let GOAL give you the lowdown on how you can secure your seats to the forthcoming Philadelphia Union encounters, including where you can purchase them and how much they will cost.

What are the upcoming Philadelphia Union fixtures?

Below you can find Philadelphia Union's remaining 2026 MLS regular season fixtures:

Date Game Venue Tickets Wed Aug 19, 7.30pm ET Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami Subaru Park, Chester Tickets Sun Aug 23, 8.30pm ET Austin FC vs Philadelphia Union Q2 Stadium, Austin Tickets Sat Aug 29, 7.30pm ET New York Red Bulls vs Philadelphia Union Sports Illustrated Stadium, Harrison Tickets Sat Sep 5, 7.30pm ET Philadelphia Union vs CF Montreal Subaru Park, Chester Tickets Wed Sep 9, 7.30pm ET Philadelphia Union vs FC Cincinnati Subaru Park, Chester Tickets Mon Sep 14, 9pm ET San Diego FC vs Philadelphia Union Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego Tickets Sun Sep 20, 8.30pm ET Sporting Kansas City vs Philadelphia Union Children's Mercy Park, Kansas City Tickets Sat Sep 26, 7.30pm ET Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City Subaru Park, Chester Tickets Sat Oct 10, 7.30pm ET Philadelphia Union vs Real Salt Lake Subaru Park, Chester Tickets Thu Oct 15, 8.30pm ET Chicago Fire vs Philadelphia Union Soldier Field, Chicago Tickets Sat Oct 17, 2.30pm ET Philadelphia Union vs Charlotte FC Subaru Park, Chester Tickets Sat Oct 24, 7.30pm ET Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution Subaru Park, Chester Tickets Thu Oct 29, 8.30pm ET Nashville SC vs Philadelphia Union Geodis Park, Nashville Tickets Sat Oct 31, 2pm ET FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union TQL Stadium, Cincinnati Tickets Sat Nov 7, 5pm ET Philadelphia Union vs Toronto FC Subaru Park, Chester Tickets

How to buy Philadelphia Union tickets

The easiest and most reliable way to buy Philadelphia Union tickets is through StubHub, where verified tickets are available for every remaining home and away fixture, prices update live and you can compare seats across the whole stadium before you buy.

Whether you are after a single match pass for a quiet midweek night or last-minute seats for the biggest games of the season, StubHub has options across every price range. For high-demand fixtures like the Inter Miami visit, buying as early as possible gives you the widest choice of sections and the best prices before listings tighten up.

How much are Philadelphia Union tickets?

For standard regular season fixtures at Subaru Park, Philadelphia Union tickets typically cost between 40 and 80 USD, with prices varying depending on the opponent, the day of the week, and where you sit or stand in the stadium.

Marquee matches are a different story. Tickets for the Inter Miami visit are commanding a significant premium, as they do wherever Messi plays, so expect prices well above the usual range for that one. On StubHub, prices for the remaining fixtures fluctuate with demand, and the cheapest seats for the biggest nights disappear first, which makes buying early the smartest play.

What to expect from Philadelphia Union in 2026?

The Union enters this stretch as reigning Supporters' Shield holders, having topped the 2025 regular season with 66 points and the fewest goals conceded in MLS under head coach Bradley Carnell. The 2026 campaign started slowly, but the formula that won them the Shield- organized defending, quick vertical attacks, and a relentless home crowd- has clicked back into gear with four consecutive victories heading into the Miami showdown.

The remaining schedule gives fans plenty to circle. The Messi night on August 19 is the obvious headliner, but the run-in also features Eastern Conference heavyweights FC Cincinnati twice, a rivalry trip to the New York Red Bulls, and a final home date against Toronto on November 7 that could carry playoff seeding implications.

At Subaru Park, expect the River End in full voice. The Sons of Ben supporters group turns every home game into an event, and when Doop hits after a Union goal, there are few better atmospheres in MLS.

History of Subaru Park

Subaru Park is a soccer specific 18,500 seater stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania, located next to the Commodore Barry Bridge on the waterfront along the Delaware River. The venue has been the home ground of the Philadelphia Union since it opened in 2010.

The stadium's compact design keeps every seat close to the pitch, which is a big part of why it is regarded as one of the best places to watch soccer in America. Aside from football, Subaru Park has staged numerous rugby union matches, including college games, an English Premiership clash between Newcastle Falcons and Saracens, and an international between the USA and the Maori All Blacks.