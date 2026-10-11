How to get Coventry City 2026-27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, ticket prices & season ticket information

Following last season's sensational EFL Championship title triumph under the guidance of Frank Lampard, Coventry City are back in the Premier League after a 25-year absence. Don't miss out on the chance of seeing them in action, book upcoming match tickets today.

The Sky Blues know they have a huge uphill fight during the course of the season, but the early signs indicate they do possess the battling qualities to keep their heads above water.

After a tricky opening winless period, which included tough trips to Arsenal and Manchester City, Coventry clinched a vital away win at Nottingham Forest to boost morale amongst players and fans alike and they'll be looking to build on that performance.

Let GOAL give you all the latest ticket information on how you can secure seats at Coventry City matches, including where to purchase them, how much they cost and more.

Upcoming Coventry City fixtures

Date & Time Fixture Tickets Location Mon, Oct 12 (8pm) EPL: Coventry City vs Newcastle United Tickets Coventry Building Society Arena (Home) Mon, Oct 19 (8pm) EPL: Tottenham vs Coventry City Tickets Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Away) Sat, Oct 24 (3pm) EPL: Coventry City vs Fulham Tickets Coventry Building Society Arena (Home) Sat, Oct 31 (3pm) EPL: Coventry City vs Sunderland Tickets Coventry Building Society Arena (Home) Fri, Nov 6 (8pm) EPL: Everton vs Coventry City Tickets Hill Dickinson Stadium (Away) Sat, Nov 21 (3pm) EPL: Coventry City vs Crystal Palace Tickets Coventry Building Society Arena (Home) Sat, Nov 28 (3pm) EPL: Leeds United vs Coventry City Tickets Elland Road (Away) Wed, Dec 2 (8pm) EPL: Coventry City vs Ipswich Town Tickets Coventry Building Society Arena (Home) Sat, Dec 5 (3pm) EPL: Manchester United vs Coventry City Tickets Old Trafford (Away) Sat, Dec 12 (3pm) EPL: Coventry City vs Aston Villa Tickets Coventry Building Society Arena (Home) Sat, Dec 19 (3pm) EPL: Bournemouth vs Coventry City Tickets Vitality Stadium (Away) Sun, Dec 27 (2pm) EPL: Coventry City vs Chelsea Tickets Coventry Building Society Arena (Home) Wed, Dec 30 (7.30pm) EPL: Coventry City vs Brentford Tickets Coventry Building Society Arena (Home)

How to buy Coventry City tickets

To buy official Coventry City tickets, you must purchase them through the club's primary channels, where sales follow a tiered priority window starting with club members before opening up to supporters with previous booking history.

Match tickets first go on sale to Sky Blue Members. If tickets remain, the next window opens to supporters with previous purchase history. High-demand games or local derbies rarely make it to a true 'general sale' to the public to prevent away fans from buying seats in the home end.

For individual fixtures, ticket sale timelines depend strictly on the match date. They usually open up roughly 3-4 weeks prior to the fixture date.

In addition, fans can purchase Coventry City match tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to secure seats through alternative channels, offering a reliable option for fans hoping to pick up last-minute tickets.

How much are Coventry City tickets?

Official Coventry City matchday and season tickets for the 2026/27 Premier League campaign vary depending on the match category, seating zone, and age group, with general admission tickets typically ranging from £30 to £55 for adults.

The club uses a tiered match category system (Category A, Category B, Category C) based on fixture demand, alongside specific seating areas at the Coventry Building Society Arena:

Seating Zone / Category Type Adult Price Range (approx.) Standard Zone £30-£55 Family Zone £30-£55 Premium Zone £42-£80+ Premium Zone Padded £47-£60+

Hospitality Packages: Executive boxes, lounge access, and VIP dining start from approximately £120-£250+ per person.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information or on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Everything you need to know about Coventry Building Society Arena

The Coventry Building Society Arena (historically known as the Ricoh Arena) is a 32,609-capacity multi-purpose stadium and exhibition complex located in Coventry.

Originally opened in August 2005, the £113 million venue has integrated sports, major business exhibitions, a casino, and an on-site hotel into a single thriving hub.

Coventry City Football Club moved from their historic Highfield Road home to take up residence in 2005. However, the arena's history has been heavily marked by turbulent ownership and rental disputes.

As a result of these issues, the club was forced to temporarily play home matches away from the city at Northampton's Sixfields and Birmingham's St Andrew's.

A historic milestone was achieved in August 2025 when Coventry City completed the purchase of the arena, securing outright ownership of their home ground for the first time in club history.

Memorable moments at Coventry Building Society Arena

The Opening Match : The arena hosted its first public event in August 2005, where Coventry City famously defeated Queens Park Rangers 3-0 in front of an ecstatic home crowd.

The Attendance Record Decider : The stadium recorded its highest ever attendance for a football match when 31,452 fans packed the stadium for a vital Championship playoff decider against Middlesbrough (May 2025), which Coventry won 2-0.

2012 London Olympics : The venue hosted Olympic football matches and was renamed the 'City of Coventry Stadium' for the duration of the tournament due to strict corporate sponsorship rules.

The First Hat-Trick: In December 2009, Coventry City striker Freddy Eastwood scored the first-ever hat-trick at the venue during a match against Peterborough United.

Coventry City records and statistics

Coventry City Football Club, famously nicknamed the Sky Blues, holds a unique and resilient place in English football history. Founded in 1883 as Singers F.C. before renaming in 1898, the club is celebrated for its 34-year continuous spell in the top flight.

Club honours and trophy highlights

FA Cup : 1 Title (1987)

EFL Trophy : 1 Title (2017)

Individual Player Records

Most Appearances: Steve Ogrizovic (601), Brian Borrows (474)

Most Goals: Clarrie Bourton (189), Billy Lake (129)

The Sky Blue Revolution (1962-1967)

Iconic manager Jimmy Hill transformed the club’s identity by introducing the 'Sky Blue' kit, the club anthem, and modern matchday programmes. He took them to the First Division for the first time in 1967.

FA Cup Glory

Under John Sillett and George Curtis, Coventry beat a star-studded Tottenham Hotspur side, 3-2 in extra time, at Wembley. Keith Houchen’s legendary diving header remains one of the most iconic images in FA Cup history.



