Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Al-Shabab tickets ROSHN Saudi Pro LeagueGetty
Book Al Shabab Tickets
Nihal Abo Zaid

How to buy Al-Shabab 2026/27 tickets: ROSHN Saudi League prices, upcoming fixtures & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
Al Shabab
Saudi Pro League

Experience the Saudi football masterclass live from the stands

The Saudi Pro League has transformed into a global footballing powerhouse, and Al-Shabab FC remains a key part of that story. Often called the "White Lions," this Riyadh-based giant is the oldest sports institution in the capital and remains a major influence in the professional game.

Attending a home match at the SHG Arena provides an intimate, world-class atmosphere. The stadium's design ensures every seat feels like the front row, putting you right at the center of the action. Whether it's a high-stakes fixture against one of the Big Four or a standard league match, the energy of the black-and-white faithful is unmatched.

Let GOAL be your tactical guide to navigating the 2026/27 season, from tracking down elusive tickets to understanding the seating tiers so that you can take your place within the White Den.

Book Al Shabab TicketsBuy now

Upcoming Al-Shabab 2026/27 fixtures

Al-Shabab's 2026/27 season opens at home to Al Qadsiah on August 13 and runs through to May 28, 2027. Below is the club's complete schedule, including the King Cup, with the Saudi Pro League pausing between mid-December and mid-February to accommodate Saudi Arabia's hosting of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

Saudi Pro League
Al Shabab crest
Al Shabab
ALS
Al-Taawoun crest
Al-Taawoun
ALT
Date and Time (KSA)FixtureCompetitionTickets
Aug 13, 2026 - 14:00Al Shabab vs Al QadsiahSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Aug 16, 2026 - 14:00Al-Wehda vs Al ShababKing CupTickets
Aug 22, 2026 - 14:00Al Khaleej vs Al ShababSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Aug 25, 2026 - 14:00Al Shabab vs Al RiyadhSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Aug 30, 2026 - 12:05Al Hazem vs Al ShababSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Sep 4, 2026 - 14:00Al Shabab vs Al HilalSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Sep 9, 2026 - 11:55Al Kholood vs Al ShababSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Sep 10, 2026 - 14:00Al Shabab vs Al-FayhaSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Sep 17, 2026 - 14:00Al Shabab vs Al-TaawounSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Oct 9, 2026 - 13:00Al Ittihad vs Al ShababSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Oct 15, 2026 - 13:00Al Shabab vs Al-FaisalySaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Oct 22, 2026 - 13:00Al Fateh vs Al ShababSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Oct 29, 2026 - 13:00Al Shabab vs Al AhliSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Nov 5, 2026 - 12:00Abha vs Al ShababSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Nov 20, 2026 - 12:00Al Shabab vs Al-EttifaqSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Nov 26, 2026 - 12:00Al Nassr vs Al ShababSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Dec 3, 2026 - 12:00Al Shabab vs Neom SCSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Dec 10, 2026 - 12:00Al Diriyah vs Al ShababSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Dec 14, 2026 - 12:00Al Qadsiah vs Al ShababSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Feb 11, 2027 - 15:00Al Shabab vs Al KhaleejSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Feb 18, 2027 - 15:00Al Riyadh vs Al ShababSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Feb 25, 2027 - 15:00Al Shabab vs Al HazemSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Mar 11, 2027 - 14:00Al Hilal vs Al ShababSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Mar 18, 2027 - 15:00Al Shabab vs Al KholoodSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Apr 2, 2027 - 13:00Al-Fayha vs Al ShababSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Apr 8, 2027 - 13:00Al-Taawoun vs Al ShababSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Apr 15, 2027 - 13:00Al Shabab vs Al IttihadSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Apr 18, 2027 - 13:00Al-Faisaly vs Al ShababSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Apr 22, 2027 - 13:00Al Shabab vs Al FatehSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Apr 29, 2027 - 13:00Al Ahli vs Al ShababSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
May 6, 2027 - 13:00Al Shabab vs AbhaSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
May 12, 2027 - 13:00Al-Ettifaq vs Al ShababSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
May 20, 2027 - 13:00Al Shabab vs Al NassrSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
May 24, 2027 - 13:00Neom SC vs Al ShababSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
May 28, 2027 - 13:00Al Shabab vs Al DiriyahSaudi Pro LeagueTickets

The Saudi Pro League releases its full 34 round calendar in stages, so further fixtures will be added as the season progresses. Kick-off times can still be adjusted closer to matchday for broadcast reasons.

How to buy Al-Shabab 2026/27 tickets?

Securing your entry to witness the White Lions at the SHG Arena is a streamlined digital process, primarily managed through the Official Al-Shabab Tickets Portal.

While standard league tickets typically drop 10 to 14 days before kick-off, high-stakes events like matches against the Big Four often require early planning and purchasing to beat the rapid sell-outs.

You can also find Al-Shabab tickets available on secondary platforms like Ticombo, where tickets for matches, including high-demand clashes against the likes of Al-Hilal, offer a reliable way to secure your seat once official allocations are exhausted.

Book Al Shabab TicketsBuy now

How much are Al-Shabab tickets?

Pricing is designed to accommodate every fan, with Standard Admission at the SHG Arena ranging from SAR 30 to SAR 100, while Premium Seating is typically positioned between SAR 250 and SAR 500. For those seeking gourmet hospitality and the stadium's finest views, elite VIP & Silver Lounges start at SAR 1,200.

If official allocations on Webook are exhausted, verified secondary platforms like Ticombo serve as a reliable fallback for fans looking to secure tickets for major matchdays.

Book Al Shabab TicketsBuy now

What to expect from Al-Shabab in 2026/27?

Al-Shabab FC, founded in 1947, is the oldest sports club in Riyadh and a towering pillar of the nation's footballing history. As a six-time Saudi Pro League champion and the first-ever winner of three consecutive league titles, the "White Lions" represent the resilient, competitive spirit of the capital and have long been established as a fixture of Saudi football's top flight.

The 2025/26 season under Imanol Alguacil, the highly rated former Real Sociedad boss, was a season of contrasts. Domestically, Al-Shabab finished 12th in the Saudi Pro League and reached the King's Cup quarter-finals, results that fell short of the club's ambitions. On the continental stage, however, Al-Shabab enjoyed a much stronger campaign, reaching the final of the Gulf Club Champions League as runners-up. Alguacil continues in the dugout for 2026/27, with the club looking to translate that continental promise into sustained domestic form and push closer to the Big Four once again.

History of The SHG Arena

The SHG Arena, formerly known as the Prince Khalid bin Sultan Stadium, is far more than just a modern football ground; it is a symbol of Al-Shabab's transformation and the future of "boutique" stadiums in Saudi Arabia.

This 15,000-capacity "boutique" stadium is the tactical heart of Riyadh's sporting landscape. Its rectangular, football-specific design was engineered to remove the athletics track and bring fans closer to the action, ensuring that every chant from the "White Den" resonates directly on the pitch. Conveniently located in the northern Al-Sahafa district near the Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Metro station, the arena provides a premium matchday experience, featuring modernized VIP boxes, a shared membrane roof for comfort, and the club's official headquarters on-site. Al-Shabab currently share the venue with fellow Riyadh club Al-Riyadh for home fixtures.

Frequently asked questions

To purchase Saudi Pro League match tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official league site, where you can navigate to the 'Fixture/Tickets' section under the 'Matches' tab. If official tickets are sold out or you're after a specific seating category, Ticombo is a trusted secondary retailer offering tickets from SAR17.

The King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, which is known as ‘The Jewel’, is currently the biggest stadium in the Saudi Pro League. It’s a multi-use stadium that was built to provide the city of Jeddah with a world class football venue. Previously, Jeddah’s clubs had been playing their home matches at the much smaller and mostly uncovered Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium. The King Abdullah Sports City stadium opened in 2014 and has a capacity of 62,345. Al Ittihad share the ground with fellow Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ahli.

Karim Benzema, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo rank among the biggest-money arrivals the Saudi Pro League has seen, with transfer fees and total deal values regularly topping €50 million as clubs continue to invest heavily in marquee signings.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google