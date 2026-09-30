How to get Werder Bremen vs Paderborn tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Werder Bremen take on Paderborn on Saturday, October 17, 2026 at the Wohninvest WESERSTADION in Bremen.

Historically, Werder Bremen hold the advantage in competitive head-to-head encounters between the two clubs. The two sides previously met in cup action, where Werder Bremen secured a 1–0 away victory over Paderborn in the second round of the 2024/25 DFB-Pokal.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Werder Bremen vs Paderborn, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Werder Bremen vs Paderborn Bundesliga kick-off?

Werder Bremen vs Paderborn kicks off at the Wohninvest WESERSTADION in Bremen, on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

Bundesliga - Game Week 6 17 Oct 2026 - 09:30 Wohninvest WESERSTADION

How to buy Werder Bremen vs Paderborn Bundesliga tickets?

To buy tickets for SV Werder Bremen vs. SC Paderborn 07 at the Weserstadion, you can follow these options:

1. Official SV Werder Bremen Ticket Shop

Primary Sales: Purchase directly through the official SV Werder Bremen online ticket portal.

Member Priority: Official club members receive early access before remaining tickets open for general sale.

2. Official Secondary Resale Market (Zweitmarkt)

If the fixture sells out via standard allocation, check Werder Bremen's official secondary ticket market.

Season ticket holders or single-match ticket holders who cannot attend re-list their seats legally at face value.

3. VIP & Hospitality Tickets

Premium seating options, including executive boxes and matchday hospitality lounges, can be booked directly through the club's corporate service department or authorized hospitality partners.

How much do Werder Bremen vs Paderborn Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Werder Bremen vs. SC Paderborn Bundesliga match at the Weserstadion depend on whether you purchase them through official club channels or secondary resale platforms:

1. Official Ticket Prices (Weserstadion)

Standing Room (Category 5): €17

Seated Tickets (Categories 1–4): €30 to €75 per person (depending on tier and central placement)

Restricted View Seats: Discounted by €10 to €20 off the category price

Concessions & Youth (under 14): Up to 50% off standard seating categories (excluding Category 1)

Official Secondary Market (Zweitmarkt): Face-value ticket prices plus a 10% official service fee

2. Secondary Market & Resale Prices

If tickets are sold out through official club channels, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub prices fluctuate based on market demand:

Standard Resale Range: Tickets generally start around €40 to €56 for standard entry seats.

Hospitality & VIP Packages: Premium lounge options range between €120 and €450+ depending on the specific hospitality package chosen.

Werder Bremen vs Paderborn Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Werder Bremen vs Paderborn Form

Werder Bremen have recorded two wins, one draw and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Cologne in the Bundesliga, following a 3-1 win over RB Leipzig. Bremen scored seven goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures. The sole defeat in league play during that run came against Freiburg, where they lost 4-1.

Paderborn have managed one win, two draws and two losses in their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-0 Bundesliga defeat to Borussia Dortmund, and they also lost 0-1 to Freiburg before that. The away side scored five goals and conceded eight across those five games. Their only win came in the DFB-Pokal against 1. FC Phönix Lübeck, winning 4-2 on the road.

Werder Bremen vs Paderborn: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs was a 2-2 draw in a pre-season friendly in August 2026. Looking at the last five recorded encounters, the results include two 2-2 draws, a 0-1 Paderborn home defeat to Werder in the DFB-Pokal in October 2024, a 2-2 DFB-Pokal draw in October 2022, and a 3-4 Werder away win in the 2. Bundesliga in January 2022. Werder hold the edge in competitive fixtures across this sample.