How to get Troyes vs Le Havre tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Troyes host Le Havre on Friday, November 20, 2026 at Stade de l'Aube in Troyes.

Their most recent competitive encounters took place during the 2020-21 Ligue 2 season, which featured tightly contested battles including a 3-2 victory for Le Havre. The two sides also met in a pre-season friendly in July 2022, where Troyes claimed a comfortable 3-0 win on home turf.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Troyes vs Le Havre, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Troyes vs Le Havre Ligue 1 kick-off?

Troyes vs Le Havre kicks off at Stade de l'Aube in Troyes, on Friday, November 20, 2026.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 11 20 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Stade de l'Aube

How to buy Troyes vs Le Havre Ligue 1 tickets?

Here are the standard options for purchasing tickets to watch Troyes vs Le Havre in Ligue 1:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing (ES Troyes AC): The most direct and reliable option is to check the official Troyes ticketing portal. They typically release tickets to club members and season ticket holders first before opening general public sales.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Ligue 1 fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Troyes vs Le Havre Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Ligue 1 fixture between ES Troyes AC and Le Havre AC vary depending on the seating category and where you purchase them:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard general admission and behind-the-goal: Start at approximately €20 to €30 .

Start at approximately . Main and lateral grandstand: Range from roughly €45 to €60+ depending on the specific block and section.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Entry-level: Generally start around €30 to €45 .

Generally start around . Better-positioned category: Typically range between €50 and €65+.

Troyes vs Le Havre Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Troyes vs Le Havre Form

Troyes have won none of their last five competitive matches, recording one draw and four defeats in a run that reads W0 D1 L4. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-3 loss to Lens in Ligue 1, and they also fell 2-0 to both Marseille and Angers during that stretch. Across those five fixtures, Troyes scored five goals and conceded ten, a return that reflects their difficult position in the table.

Le Havre have fared only marginally better, with their last five competitive matches producing one win, one draw, and three defeats. Their most recent Ligue 1 result was a 1-3 defeat to Auxerre, and they also lost 1-0 to Lille in that period. The sole bright spot was a 6-1 win over Boulogne in a friendly. In Ligue 1 action across the five-match run, the goals-against column has been a concern for Digard's side.

Troyes vs Le Havre: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in a pre-season friendly in July 2022, when Troyes won 3-0 at home. Before that, the sides met four times in Ligue 2 between 2019 and 2021, with each team claiming two victories across those fixtures. The head-to-head record across all five listed meetings shows Troyes with three wins to Le Havre's two.