How to get Toulouse vs Paris Saint-Germain tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Toulouse host Paris Saint-Germain on Friday, Desember 4, 2026 at the Stadium de Toulouse in Toulouse.

In their most recent Ligue 1 meeting on April 3, 2026, PSG secured a hard-fought 3-1 victory at the Parc des Princes powered by a brace from Ousmane Dembélé. Toulouse's last triumph over the reigning French giants came via a 3-1 away victory during the concluding stretch of the 2023–24 campaign.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Toulouse vs Paris Saint-Germain, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Toulouse vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 kick-off?

Toulouse vs Paris Saint-Germain kicks off at the Stadium de Toulouse in Toulouse on Friday, Desember 4, 2026.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 13 4 Dec 2026 - 14:45 Stadium de Toulouse

How to buy Toulouse vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 tickets?

Here are the available options and methods to purchase tickets for the Toulouse vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: The most secure and direct method is through the official ticketing portals of Toulouse FC or Paris Saint-Germain, where general sale tickets and official membership presales are hosted.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Ligue 1 fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Toulouse vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket price options for the upcoming Toulouse vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Goal / Curve (General Admission): €25 to €45

€25 to €45 Lateral / Sideline Seating: €50 to €110

€50 to €110 Premium / VIP Hospitality: €180 to €350+

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

Standard / Upper Tier Seating: €60 to €95

€60 to €95 Prime Sideline / Lower Tier Seating: €120 to €250+

€120 to €250+ VIP / Hospitality Packages: €300 to €500+

Toulouse vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Toulouse vs Paris Saint-Germain Form

Toulouse have won one, drawn two and lost two of their last five competitive matches, scoring five goals and conceding seven across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Marseille in Ligue 1. Earlier in the sequence, they drew 0-0 with Troyes and beat Le Mans 3-0 away from home.

PSG have won all five of their last five matches, scoring 16 goals and conceding three. Their most recent result was a 6-0 victory over Villarreal in the Champions League. Prior to that, they beat Le Havre 5-1 in Ligue 1 and defeated Barcelona 4-2 in Europe.

Toulouse vs Paris Saint-Germain: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place on 3 April 2026, when PSG beat Toulouse 3-1 at home in Ligue 1. Before that, Toulouse hosted PSG on 30 August 2025 and lost 6-3 in a high-scoring encounter. Across the last five head-to-head matches, PSG have won four times, with Toulouse claiming one victory — a 3-1 win at the Parc des Princes in May 2024.