The Saudi Super Cup 2026 Final brings the tournament to an exciting climax on Wednesday, 23 December 2026, at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait. The championship match features the winner of Al Qadsiah and Al Ahli facing the victor of Al Nassr and Al Kholood.

This edition marks a historic milestone as Kuwait hosts the competition for the first time. Football supporters across the Gulf are preparing for massive crowds as the finalists compete to lift the coveted piece of silverware.

GOAL provides all the verified details on schedules, prices, and how to secure tickets right now.

When is the Saudi Super Cup 2026 Final?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Wednesday, 23 December 2026, 20:00 Winner Semi-Final 1 vs Winner Semi-Final 2 Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium, Kuwait Tickets

Where to buy Saudi Super Cup 2026 Final tickets?

Official sales channels organized by the tournament organizers and the competing clubs represent the primary source for tickets during general sale windows. Supporters should always consult official federation outlets and club ticketing portals first to check direct inventory.

GrintaHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out. Finding the cheapest ticket through secondary platforms lets traveling fans guarantee their entry to the final when regular box office allocations run out.

How much are Saudi Super Cup 2026 Final tickets?

Standard admission on official ticketing platforms begins at starting tier rates, with baseline entry usually starting from around 50 SAR to 75 SAR depending on stadium zone and category. Securing tickets through primary releases is always the best way to obtain the cheapest ticket at face value.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like GrintaHub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats. Secondary market ticket prices currently start at approximately 150 SAR for general seats, varying based on location inside the venue and seat availability.

Everything you need to know about Saudi Super Cup 2026 Final

The Saudi Super Cup 2026 features a four-team knockout setup. Al Qadsiah play Al Ahli in the opening semi-final on Saturday, 19 December, while Al Nassr face Al Kholood in the second semi-final on Sunday, 20 December. The two victorious sides then advance to the grand final on Wednesday, 23 December.

All matches are hosted at the prestigious Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Farwaniya Governorate, Kuwait. With a seating capacity of 60,000, the stadium provides an electric stage for the title clash. This edition is especially notable as Kuwait hosts the Saudi Super Cup for the first time, continuing the tournament tradition of staging blockbuster showpieces in world-class regional venues. High demand is expected, so locking in your seats early ensures you do not miss out on witnessing the champions crowned live.