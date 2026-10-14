How to get San Lorenzo vs Newell's Old Boys tickets: Liga Profesional prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

San Lorenzo de Almagro host Newell’s Old Boys at the Estadio Pedro Bidegain - known across Argentina as El Nuevo Gasómetro - on Saturday, 24 October 2026, with kick-off scheduled for 19:15 ART (local time).

When is San Lorenzo vs Newell's Old Boys Liga Profesional kick-off?

Liga Profesional - Game Week 14 24 Oct 2026 - 18:15

How to Buy San Lorenzo vs Newell's Old Boys Tickets

Official Online Sales ( San Lorenzo App ): Club members ( socios ) claim standing terraces ( populares ) or buy discounted grandstand seats ( plateas ) first, while remaining seats open to the general public ( invitados ) online 48 to 72 hours before kick-off.

In-Person Box Offices: Physical tickets can be bought in advance at the club’s headquarters in Boedo (Avenida La Plata 1782) on the days leading up to the game, or directly from the stadium box offices on Avenida Varela and Perito Moreno starting roughly four hours before kick-off.

Matchday Tour Packages & Secondary Marketplaces: International visitors can book organized packages through football tour agencies for seats, matchday guides, and round-trip transport, or secure resale passes through verified secondary ticketing platforms.

San Lorenzo vs Newell's Old Boys Liga Profesional: Everything you need to know

San Lorenzo vs Newell's Old Boys Form

San Lorenzo head into this match with two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five Liga Profesional outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 home win over Deportivo Riestra, which offered some relief after consecutive heavy defeats to Defensa y Justicia and Boca Juniors. Those back-to-back losses, which saw them concede five goals without reply, exposed defensive frailties that Insua will be eager to address. Across those five matches, San Lorenzo scored five goals and conceded seven, a record that reflects a side still searching for consistency at both ends of the pitch.

Newell's Old Boys arrive with one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 loss to Gimnasia Mendoza, continuing a run without a victory that has stalled their momentum. A goalless draw against Lanus and a 1-1 result against Velez Sarsfield in that stretch show a team that has struggled to impose itself going forward. Kudelka's side will need to rediscover the form that earned them a 1-0 win at Platense if they are to take anything from this fixture.

San Lorenzo vs Newell's Old Boys: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in April 2026, a goalless draw in the Liga Profesional when Newell's hosted San Lorenzo in Rosario. The last five encounters between the sides have produced a series defined by parity: Newell's hold the upper hand with two wins to San Lorenzo's one, while two matches have ended level. A 3-0 victory for Newell's in October 2023 stands as the most decisive result in recent memory, though San Lorenzo claimed a 1-1 draw when the sides met in July 2024.