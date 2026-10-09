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LaLiga
team-logoReal Madrid
Estadio Bernabeu
team-logoSevilla
Book Real Madrid vs Sevilla Tickets
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How to get Real Madrid vs Sevilla tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Real Madrid
Sevilla
LaLiga

Real Madrid take on Sevilla in the LaLiga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Real Madrid take on Sevilla on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at the Estadio Bernabeu in Madrid.

Real Madrid has dominated recent encounters against Sevilla, securing a 1-0 away victory in their most recent league meeting in May 2026. This home game is crucial for Real Madrid as it serves as their final league fixture before El Clásico against FC Barcelona.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Real Betis vs Barcelona, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Real Madrid vs Sevilla LaLiga kick-off?

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 9
Estadio Bernabeu

How to buy Real Madrid vs Sevilla LaLiga tickets?

To buy tickets for Real Madrid vs Sevilla in LaLiga, follow the standard release phases and purchasing methods:

1. Official Sales Phases

Tickets for home matches at the Santiago Bernabéu are released in tiered waves, usually 7 to 10 days before the matchday:

  • Socios (Club Members): Season ticket holders and club members receive the first priority window, often with a discount.
  • Madridista Premium Members: Official paid club supporters get secondary priority access, usually 1 to 2 days before general release.
  • General Public: Any remaining tickets go on sale to the public roughly 3 to 5 days before the match.

2. Primary Ticket Vendors

  • Official Club Website: Real Madrid's primary ticket platform.
  • VIP & Hospitality: VIP matchday packages are released earlier than general admission tickets and can be requested through Real Madrid's VIP portal.

3. Secondary Ticket Platforms & Resale

  • Secondary Marketplaces: Secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub offer tickets resold by season ticket holders, though prices are often higher than face value.
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How much do Real Madrid vs Sevilla LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Real Madrid vs. Sevilla in LaLiga vary depending on tier, membership status, and purchasing channel:

1. Official Direct Ticket Prices

  • Socios (Club Members):€40 – €140 (includes priority member discounts across all seating tiers).
  • General Public:€55 – €180 (standard face-value range for official general admission sales).

2. VIP & Hospitality Packages

  • VIP Seats:€250 – €600+ (includes longside pitch-side seating, private lounge access, and matchday catering).

3. Secondary & Resale Platforms

  • Resale Marketplaces:€110 – €350+ (prices fluctuate above face value based on seat location and demand on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub).
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Real Madrid vs Sevilla LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Real Madrid vs Sevilla Form

Real Madrid have won four of their last five matches across LaLiga and the Champions League, losing only to Real Betis, who beat them 1-0 in early September. Their most recent result was a 2-3 away win at Elche, and they also put four past Rayo Vallecano in a 4-1 home victory. Across those five games, Madrid have scored 13 goals and conceded four, reflecting a side in confident attacking form.

Sevilla have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat in their last five outings. Their only loss came against Atletico Madrid, who beat them 3-1 in late August. Luis Garcia's side have kept clean sheets in their two most recent matches, beating Deportivo de A Coruna 1-0 and Valencia 1-0, suggesting a defensively organised unit heading into this trip.

RMA

RMA - Form

BET
L1-0
INT
W2-1
RAY
W4-1
ELC
W2-3
ATM
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
SEV

SEV - Form

ESP
D1-1
VAL
W1-0
COR
W0-1
BAR
L1-3
AVL
L1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Real Madrid vs Sevilla: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 0-1 win for Real Madrid away at Sevilla in May 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in LaLiga, Real Madrid have won four and Sevilla none, with one result not producing a Sevilla victory. Madrid have scored 10 goals across those five meetings and conceded just three, pointing to a clear pattern of dominance in this fixture.

Head to Head

Real MadridDrawSevilla
5
0
0
LaLiga
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
0
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
1
FT
LaLiga
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
0
FT
LaLiga
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
0
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
FT
LaLiga
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
4
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
2
FT
LaLiga
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
1
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
0
FT
10Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored1/5
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
7700317+2421
W
W
W
W
W
2
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
7511167+916
W
W
W
L
W
3
Real BetisReal BetisBET
751197+216
D
W
W
W
L
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
7502188+1015
L
W
W
L
W
5
SevillaSevillaSEV
7412109+113
L
W
W
D
L
6
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
7322116+511
D
L
L
W
W
7
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
7241108+210
D
L
D
W
W
8
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
7313913-410
W
L
W
D
W
9
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
72231312+18
W
W
L
L
L
10
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
622276+18
D
D
W
W
L
11
GetafeGetafeGET
722347-38
W
L
D
D
L
12
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
72231116-58
D
W
L
W
L
13
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
7223613-78
D
L
L
L
W
14
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
714286+27
W
D
D
D
L
15
EspanyolEspanyolESP
7214101007
L
L
W
D
L
16
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
72141121-107
L
L
W
L
W
17
LevanteLevanteLEV
6123812-45
L
L
D
W
D
18
ElcheElcheELC
71241117-65
W
L
D
L
L
19
ValenciaValenciaVAL
7115413-94
L
W
L
L
L
20
MalagaMalagaMAL
7034312-93
L
L
D
D
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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