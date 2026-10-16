How to get Real Betis vs Malaga tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Real Betis host Malaga on Sunday, November 1, 2026 at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville.

In their head-to-head history across official league meetings, Real Betis holds the upper hand with a higher number of victories compared to Málaga. Their most recent encounter took place in an August 2025 club friendly match, where Málaga secured a 3-1 victory against Betis.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Real Betis vs Malaga, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Real Betis vs Malaga LaLiga kick-off?

Real Betis vs Malaga takes place at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville on Sunday, November 1, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 11 31 Oct 2026 - 13:30 Estadio de La Cartuja

How to buy Real Betis vs Malaga LaLiga tickets?

Here are the primary options available for purchasing tickets to the Real Betis vs. Málaga LaLiga match at the Estadio de La Cartuja:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Real Betis Club Channels: You can purchase standard single-match tickets directly through the official Real Betis website. This is the most direct method to secure face-value tickets when general public sales open.

Matchday Box Office: Depending on overall availability closer to matchday, remaining tickets may occasionally be purchased physically at the stadium box office prior to kickoff, though relying on this for league matches carries higher risk of sell-outs.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Real Betis vs Malaga LaLiga tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of ticket costs for the Real Betis vs. Málaga LaLiga match, categorized by official club options and secondary market platforms:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard General Admission: Typically ranges from €20 to €90 for regular LaLiga fixtures depending on the tier and location in Estadio de La Cartuja.

VIP & Hospitality Packages: Official premium seating and hospitality options through the club portal generally start around €200 to €350+ per ticket.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHublist tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tier / Behind-the-Goal Seats: Starting around €29 to €35 .

Longside / Premium Sideline Seats: Generally range from €90 to €180+ depending on demand and exact block location.

Average Market Price: Listings for this fixture average roughly €185 to €190 depending on overall ticket availability closer to matchday.

Real Betis vs Malaga LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Real Betis vs Malaga Form

Real Betis arrive in excellent shape, winning four of their last five competitive fixtures. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw at Deportivo de A Coruna in LaLiga, though that followed back-to-back wins over Getafe and Villarreal. The standout result in the run was a 3-2 Champions League win over Lille, with a 1-0 home victory over Real Madrid also in the sequence. Betis scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Malaga's recent form tells a starkly different story. They have taken two points from their last five games, winning none, drawing twice, and losing three times. Their heaviest defeat came in a 4-0 loss to Real Madrid, and a 1-3 reverse at Villarreal underlined their struggles on the road. A goalless draw with Levante was their most recent result. Across the five matches, Malaga scored three goals and conceded nine.

Real Betis vs Malaga: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in a pre-season friendly on August 9, 2025, when Malaga beat Real Betis 3-1. Before that, their encounters were confined to LaLiga, with Betis winning three of the four league fixtures in the dataset. Across all five listed meetings, Betis hold the stronger overall record, with Malaga's only win coming in that most recent friendly.