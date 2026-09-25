How to get Racing Santander vs Valencia tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Racing Santander take on Valencia on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at the Estadio El Sardinero in Santander.

Matches between the two sides have generally been competitive and entertaining, averaging 2.8 goals per game across their official encounters. The last competitive league meeting between them took place on January 29, 2012, resulting in a thrilling 2-2 draw at Estadio El Sardinero.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Racing Santander vs Valencia, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Racing Santander vs Valencia LaLiga kick-off?

Racing Santander vs Valencia kicks off at Estadio El Sardinero, on Sunday, October 11, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 8 11 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Estadio El Sardinero

How to buy Racing Santander vs Valencia LaLiga tickets?

To buy tickets for the LaLiga match between Racing Santander and Valencia, you can follow these main options:

Official Racing Santander Website: Purchase directly through Racing Santander's official club ticketing portal once sales open to the general public.

Estadio El Sardinero Ticket Office: Buy tickets in person at the stadium box office in Santander prior to matchday, subject to availability.

Official Valencia Away Section: If you are supporting Valencia, check Valencia CF's official site for away fan allocation tickets.

How much do Racing Santander vs Valencia LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the LaLiga match between Racing Santander and Valencia vary depending on where you purchase them and the seat category:

Official Face-Value Tickets: Standard matchday tickets purchased directly through Racing Santander generally range from €30 to €70 for standard general admission sections (such as behind the goals or upper tiers), rising to €80 to €150+ for premium main stand areas or central midfield views.

Away Section Tickets: Official tickets allocated for visiting Valencia supporters typically cost between €30 and €50 under LaLiga standard pricing caps for visiting fan sections.

Secondary Ticket Platforms: On Secondary ticketing platforms such as StubHub, prices fluctuate based on demand. General admission seats usually start around €120 to €230 , while central or premium seating categories can range anywhere from €350 to €700+ .

Racing Santander vs Valencia LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Racing Santander vs Valencia Form

Racing Santander have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 LaLiga defeat to Rayo Vallecano on September 5, following an earlier 3-2 win over Elche on August 28. Racing have scored and conceded in all four of their competitive fixtures this season, and a 1-0 loss to Getafe earlier in the campaign highlighted their defensive fragility. Across the five matches, they have scored 12 goals and conceded 11.

Valencia have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five outings. Their sole victory came in a pre-season friendly against Hercules, while their LaLiga record reads three defeats and one draw. The most recent result was a 5-0 home loss to Barcelona on September 6, and they were also beaten 3-1 by Deportivo de A Coruña the week before. Valencia have scored just one goal and conceded nine across their three LaLiga matches this season.

Racing Santander vs Valencia: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in LaLiga on January 29, 2012, when Racing Santander and Valencia drew 2-2 at Estadio El Sardinero. The five recorded head-to-head fixtures between the clubs all date from the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons, with Valencia winning two, Racing winning none, and three matches ending level. Valencia have scored 10 goals across those five meetings to Racing's eight.