How to get Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Nice host Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday, November 21, 2026 at the Allianz Riviera in Nice.

In their most recent league encounter in March 2026, Paris Saint-Germain dominated with a convincing 4-0 victory away in Nice. As both clubs prepare for their upcoming fixture, Nice will be looking to rewrite recent history and reverse their fortunes against the reigning powerhouse.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 kick-off?

Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain at the Allianz Riviera in Nice, on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 11 21 Nov 2026 - 11:15 Allianz Riviera

How to buy Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 tickets?

Here are the primary options available for purchasing tickets to the upcoming Ligue 1 match between OGC Nice and Paris Saint-Germain at the Allianz Riviera:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: The most direct and secure route is to check the official websites of OGC Nice or Paris Saint-Germain, where tickets for home and away supporters are officially released based on availability and membership tiers.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Ligue 1 fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of ticket prices and options for the upcoming Ligue 1 match between OGC Nice and Paris Saint-Germain at the Allianz Riviera:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Category Seats: Official face-value tickets purchased directly through OGC Nice typically start around €25 to €40 for upper-tier or goal-end sections, scaling up for high-profile matches against top opponents like PSG.

Official face-value tickets purchased directly through OGC Nice typically start around for upper-tier or goal-end sections, scaling up for high-profile matches against top opponents like PSG. Central Tribune & Sideline Seating: Premium lower and middle-tier seats along the touchline generally range between €70 and €150 through primary club sales, depending on exact tier and block location.

Premium lower and middle-tier seats along the touchline generally range between through primary club sales, depending on exact tier and block location. VIP and Hospitality Packages: Official club VIP matchday experiences—including padded seating, lounge access, and catered hospitality—range upwards from €250 to over €500 per person.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tier / Budget: Start around €90 to €100 .

Start around . Standard Lower Tier: Regular sideline and lower-tier seats generally average between €115 and €160 .

Regular sideline and lower-tier seats generally average between . Premium & Group-Seated: Frequently list between €180 and €300+ depending on exact availability and section demand.

Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain Form

Nice have been inconsistent across their last five Ligue 1 matches, recording two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 home loss to Lyon, and they also fell 1-0 away to Auxerre during that run. The two wins, against Strasbourg and Lille, both came by a 2-1 scoreline, suggesting a side capable of grinding out results but prone to dropping points against direct rivals.

PSG arrive in commanding form, having won all five of their most recent matches across Ligue 1 and the Champions League. Their last domestic result was a 1-3 away win at Strasbourg, and that came sandwiched between European victories over Manchester City and Barcelona. Across those five matches, PSG scored 13 goals and conceded seven, with their 4-2 win over Barcelona the most recent and most eye-catching result in the sequence.

Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in March 2026, when PSG won 4-0 at the Allianz Riviera — the same ground that hosts this fixture. Across the last five head-to-head encounters in Ligue 1, PSG hold a clear advantage, with three wins to Nice's one, and one draw. PSG have scored 10 goals across those five matches, with Nice netting five in reply.