Mjällby host Pafos FC on Thursday, December 10, 2026 at the Olympia Stadion in Helsingborg.

Mjällby AIF and Pafos FC have no historical head-to-head encounters in official European competitions, making this upcoming league phase match their very first meeting. Both clubs are writing exciting modern chapters on the continental stage, representing milestones for Mjällby's Swedish roots and Pafos' rising presence from Cyprus.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Mjällby vs Pafos FC, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Mjaellby vs Pafos FC Conference League kick-off?

Mjällby vs Pafos FC at the Olympia Stadion in Helsingborg on Thursday, December 10, 2026.

Conference League - Game Week 5 10 Dec 2026 - 15:00 Olympia Stadion

How to buy Mjaellby vs Pafos FC Conference League tickets?

Here are the ticketing and purchasing options available for the upcoming Mjaellby vs Pafos FC Conference League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Mjällby AIF Ticketing Portal: You can purchase tickets directly through Mjällby AIF's official online ticketing platform (maif.ebiljett.nu). European fixture tickets typically become available leading up to the match date, and members of the club usually get priority early access.

You can purchase tickets directly through Mjällby AIF's official online ticketing platform (maif.ebiljett.nu). European fixture tickets typically become available leading up to the match date, and members of the club usually get priority early access. Pafos FC Official Ticketing System: If you are traveling as an away supporter supporting Pafos FC, tickets for the designated away section are distributed directly through Pafos FC's official ticketing channels and club organization.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Conference League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Mjaellby vs Pafos FC Conference League tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket price details for the Mjaellby vs Pafos FC Conference League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Home Terrace / Standing Area (Hammock / Hhemmastå): €15 – €25

€15 – €25 Category 2 Seating (Long Side / Corner Seats): €25 – €40

€25 – €40 Category 1 / Premium Main Stand Seating: €40 – €60

€40 – €60 Away Supporter Allocation (Pafos FC Away Section): €15 – €30

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Entry-Level / Lowest Available: €50 – €70

€50 – €70 Standard Long Side Seats: €95 – €120

€95 – €120 Prime Long Side / Central Seats: €100 – €145

Mjaellby vs Pafos FC Conference League: Everything you need to know

Mjaellby vs Pafos FC Form

Mjällby head into this match with a mixed recent record of two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five games. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Brommapojkarna in Allsvenskan, while a 2-0 Conference League win over Borac Banja Luka three days earlier showed they can get the job done in Europe. They also lost 2-0 to Hammarby in that run. Across the five matches, they scored three goals and conceded four.

Pafos FC's last five games produced one win, three draws, and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 4-2 victory over Omonia 29 Maiou in the Cyprus League, though they were beaten 3-1 by FC Twente in their previous Conference League game. Three of their five matches ended level, and they scored eight goals while conceding six across that period.

Mjaellby vs Pafos FC: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No previous meeting between Mjällby and Pafos FC is recorded in the available data. This fixture will mark a first encounter between the two clubs.