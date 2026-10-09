How to get Malaga vs Real Sociedad tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Malaga take on Real Sociedad on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at Estadio La Rosaleda in Malaga.

Across 16 all-time LaLiga meetings between the two sides, Real Sociedad holds a slim edge with six victories to Málaga’s five, alongside five draws. Málaga CF enters the match aiming to turn around a tough stretch of form, having secured one win and two draws while suffering two defeats in their last five fixtures.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Malaga vs Real Sociedad, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Malaga vs Real Sociedad LaLiga kick-off?

Malaga vs Real Sociedad kicks off at Estadio La Rosaleda in Malaga, Sunday, October 18, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 9 18 Oct 2026 - 12:30 Estadio La Rosaleda

How to buy Malaga vs Real Sociedad LaLiga tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Málaga CF vs. Real Sociedad match at Estadio La Rosaleda, follow these options:

1. Official Málaga CF Ticketing Portal

Purchase directly online via Málaga CF's official online ticket portal ( entradas.malagacf.com ) or directly at the Estadio La Rosaleda Ticket Office in Málaga.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official allocations sell out, tickets are often listed on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub . Prices on secondary platforms fluctuate depending on demand.

How much do Malaga vs Real Sociedad LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Málaga CF vs. Real Sociedad vary depending on the category and purchasing channel:

1. Official Málaga CF Box Office (Face Value)

Behind the Goals (Fondo & Gol): €35 – €70

Side Stand (Preferencia): €40 – €105

Main Stand (Tribuna): €45 – €120

VIP & Executive Boxes (Palcos):€90 – €180

2. Secondary Resale Marketplaces

If official allocations sell out or demand increases closer to matchday, resale prices on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHubgenerally range from €100 to €525+, depending on seat proximity and demand.

Malaga vs Real Sociedad LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Malaga vs Real Sociedad Form

Malaga head into this match with one win, three draws, and one loss from their last five LaLiga fixtures. Their most recent result was a 1-3 defeat to Villarreal on September 17, and they also suffered a 4-0 loss to Real Madrid earlier in the run. The two draws against Celta Vigo and Deportivo de A Coruna represent their most positive recent outings. Across those five matches, Malaga scored three goals and conceded eight.

Real Sociedad's last five matches across all competitions produced two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 Europa League home loss to Bournemouth, and they were beaten 3-0 by Atletico Madrid in LaLiga before that. Their best result in the period was a 2-3 away win at Elche. Real Sociedad scored six goals and conceded seven across those five games.

Malaga vs Real Sociedad: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Copa del Rey on January 7, 2024, when Real Sociedad won 1-0 away at Malaga. Looking back across the last five recorded fixtures, Malaga hold two wins to Real Sociedad's two, with one draw. The sides have not met in LaLiga since April 22, 2018, when Malaga won 2-0 at home.