How to get Lyon vs Nice tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Lyon take on Nice on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at the Groupama Stadium in Lyon.

Historical matches between the two French clubs have produced an even rivalry, with Lyon claiming 17 victories to Nice's 13 across their 36 head-to-head encounters. Tactical focus will center on Lyon's attacking line facing off against Nice's defensive unit as both sides seek crucial Ligue 1 points.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Lyon vs Nice, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Lyon vs Nice Ligue 1 kick-off?

Ligue 1 - Game Week 7 18 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Groupama Stadium

How to buy Lyon vs Nice Ligue 1 tickets?

To buy tickets for the Ligue 1 fixture between Olympique Lyonnais and OGC Nice at Groupama Stadium, follow these main options:

1. Official Club Ticketing

Website: Create a free account on the official ticketing portal (billetterie.ol.fr).

General Sale: Unlike some top European clubs, Lyon generally does not require a paid membership to buy Ligue 1 tickets—a free registered account is enough for general sale fixtures.

2. Official Hospitality Packages

If standard tickets are sold out or if you want an upgraded matchday experience, official VIP and hospitality options are available directly through OL's hospitality portal (Official-VIP) or authorized providers. These packages include match tickets alongside lounge access, food, and beverage services.

3. Secondary Market & Resale Platforms

If official allocations sell out, secondary ticket comparison sites and platforms such as Ticombo list tickets from resellers.

How much do Lyon vs Nice Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Ligue 1 match between Olympique Lyonnais and OGC Nice at the Groupama Stadium vary depending on where you purchase them and the seating category:

1. Official General Sale Standard face-value tickets on the official ticketing portal (billetterie.ol.fr) typically range from €20 to €85+, depending on seat location, such as behind the goals versus central longside seating.

2. Official VIP & Hospitality Official VIP and hospitality packages start around €150 and can exceed €350+, offering upgraded seats along with lounge access, food, and beverage services.

3. Secondary Resale Market On secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo, ticket prices generally span from €18 to €130+, with final costs fluctuating based on live market demand and remaining seat availability.

Lyon vs Nice Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Lyon vs Nice Form

Lyon have recorded two wins and two draws from their last five matches across all competitions, with one defeat. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win away at Anderlecht in the Europa League on September 16. Before that, they drew 0-0 with Paris FC in Ligue 1 on September 12. Lyon scored eight goals and conceded five across those five matches, with their heaviest loss a 2-1 defeat to Fenerbahce in Champions League qualification.

Nice have won none of their last five matches, recording three draws and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 loss to Auxerre in Ligue 1 on September 12. Nice scored two goals and conceded four across those five matches, with a 3-0 defeat to Paris FC the low point of that run.

Lyon vs Nice: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on February 15, 2026, when Lyon beat Nice 2-0 at the Groupama Stadium in Ligue 1. Across the last five meetings, Lyon hold the stronger record with four wins to Nice's one. Lyon have scored 11 goals in those five matches, with Nice scoring six.