How to get Levante vs Racing Santander tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Levante host Racing Santander on Sunday, November 29, 2026 at Estadio Ciudad de Valencia.

In their most recent meeting back in April 2025 during the Segunda División campaign, Levante UD secured a 3-1 victory at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia. Prior to that encounter, Racing Santander claimed a narrow 1-0 win away at El Sardinero during the earlier phase of the 2024–25 season.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Levante vs Racing Santander, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Levante vs Racing Santander LaLiga kick-off?

Levante vs Racing Santander kicks off at Estadio Ciudad de Valencia, on Sunday, November 29, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 14 27 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Ciudad de Valencia

How to buy Levante vs Racing Santander LaLiga tickets?

Here are the standard options available for purchasing tickets to the upcoming Levante vs Racing Santander LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Purchase tickets directly through the official ticket portals of Levante UD (for home matches at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia) or Real Racing Club (Racing Santander).

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Levante vs Racing Santander LaLiga tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the upcoming Levante vs Racing Santander LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard/General Admission Tiers: Start around €30 to €70 .

Start around . Premium/Longside Seating Tiers: Generally range between €80 and €150.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tier / Behind Goals: Starting around €85 to €110 .

Starting around . Longside / Premium Seating Tiers: Typically range from €130 to €350+.

Levante vs Racing Santander LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Levante vs Racing Santander Form

Levante have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 loss to Real Sociedad, and they also fell 3-1 to Villarreal in that run. A 3-1 win over Athletic Bilbao stands as the highlight of their recent form. Across those five games, Levante scored nine goals and conceded eight, showing attacking intent but a lack of defensive solidity.

Racing Santander's last five matches produced one win, one draw, and three defeats. They beat Espanyol 2-1 most recently, but losses to Osasuna (2-0), Celta Vigo (5-0), and Barcelona (7-2) highlight serious vulnerabilities at the back. A 2-2 draw with Valencia provided one of their more competitive displays. Racing scored seven goals across those five games and conceded 16.

Levante vs Racing Santander: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in April 2025 in the Segunda Division, when Levante beat Racing Santander 3-1 at Estadio Ciudad de Valencia. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Racing Santander hold a slight edge with two wins to Levante's two, and one draw. The most recent encounter before that was a 1-0 Racing win in October 2024, also in the Segunda Division.