Juventus host Monza on Monday, December 14, 2026 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Monza famously stunned Juventus by securing their first-ever Serie A victory against the Bianconeri with a 1-0 win in September 2022, followed by an even more remarkable 2-0 triumph in Turin during the return fixture of the 2022/23 season. Juventus quickly reasserted their dominance in subsequent encounters, completing a Serie A league double over the Brianzoli during the 2023/24 campaign.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Juventus vs Monza, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Juventus vs Monza Serie A kick-off?

Juventus vs Monza takes place at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Monday, December 14, 2026.

How to buy Juventus vs Monza Serie A tickets?

Here are the options available for purchasing tickets to the Juventus vs Monza Serie A match:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Website (Primary & Safest Source): Buying directly through the official club ticketing portals is always the most secure and recommended method. For Juventus home games, tickets are sold on the official Juventus Official Website.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Serie A fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Juventus vs Monza Serie A tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of estimated ticket costs for the Juventus vs Monza Serie A fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Curves (Nord / Sud 1 & 2): Start around €25 .

Start around . Second-Tier Sideline (Est 2 & Ovest 2): Range from €35 to €70 .

Range from . First-Tier Sideline (Est 1 & Ovest 1): Range from €55 to €89 .

Range from . VIP & Hospitality Packages: Range upward from €160 to €250+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard & Shortside Seats: Typically start around €22 to €65 .

Typically start around . Longside & Premium Secondary Seats: Generally average between €75 and €120+ .

Generally average between . VIP / Hospitality Resale: Generally range from €150 to €200+.

Juventus vs Monza Serie A: Everything you need to know

Juventus vs Monza Form

Juventus have recorded two wins, one draw and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw with Fiorentina in Serie A, following a 2-0 win over Napoli the week before. They also beat AZ Alkmaar 2-1 in the Europa League during this run, though a 2-0 league defeat at Genoa stands as a low point. Across these five games, Juventus scored seven goals and conceded six.

Monza have struggled badly for form, losing four of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Atalanta, and they have also lost to Bologna, Napoli and Torino in this period. A 4-0 win over Cagliari on October 19 is the only bright spot. Juric's side scored eight goals across these five fixtures but conceded nine.

Juventus vs Monza: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on April 27, 2025, when Juventus won 2-0 at home in Serie A. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Juventus have won four times and Monza once, with the visitors' sole victory coming in a 2-0 win at the Allianz Stadium in January 2023. Juventus have scored eight goals and conceded five across this five-match sample.