Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Bundesliga
team-logoHamburger SV
Volksparkstadion
team-logoVfB Stuttgart
Book Hamburger SV vs VfB Stuttgart Tickets
GOAL-e
Assisted by

How to get Hamburger SV vs VfB Stuttgart tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Hamburger SV
VfB Stuttgart
Bundesliga

Hamburger SV take on VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Hamburger SV take on VfB Stuttgart on Saturday, October 17, 2026, at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

Historically, the two German traditional clubs share a rich top-flight rivalry, with Stuttgart holding the advantage in overall head-to-head wins. Their most recent Bundesliga clash in April 2026 resulted in a decisive 4-0 home victory for Stuttgart at the MHP Arena.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Hamburger SV vs VfB Stuttgart, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

Book Hamburger SV vs VfB Stuttgart TicketsBuy Now

When is Hamburger SV vs VfB Stuttgart Bundesliga kick-off?

Hamburger SV vs VfB Stuttgart kicks off at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Saturday, October 17, 2026.

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 6
Volksparkstadion

How to buy Hamburger SV vs VfB Stuttgart Bundesliga tickets?

Purchasing tickets for the Hamburger SV vs VfB Stuttgart match requires navigating either official club distribution channels or verified secondary marketplaces.

Official Club Sales (Recommended)

Since Hamburger SV is the home team hosting the fixture at the Volksparkstadion, official tickets are managed through HSV's ticketing portal.

  • Official HSV Ticket Shop: Create an account on the official HSV ticketing website. This is the only official channel to purchase primary match tickets directly from the club at face value.
  • Sales Phases: Ticket releases are rolled out in structured phases:
    1. Club Members: HSV official members receive priority access to buy tickets first during the advance presale window.
    2. Season Ticket Holders: Existing season ticket holders may have access to acquire additional individual seats.
    3. General Public Sale: Any remaining ticket inventory is opened up to non-member supporters.
  • Official Ticket Exchange (Zweitmarkt): If the match sells out during general release, HSV operates an official club resale platform on their ticket portal where season ticket holders resell individual match tickets legally at face value.
  • VfB Stuttgart Away Section: If you are supporting Stuttgart and wish to sit in the visiting fan block, away section tickets are allocated through VfB Stuttgart’s official ticket portal (vfb.de/tickets) strictly for registered VfB members and fan clubs.
  • Secondary Marketplaces & Resale: If official primary allocations sell out completely, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list secondary market tickets.
Book Hamburger SV vs VfB Stuttgart TicketsBuy Now

How much do Hamburger SV vs VfB Stuttgart Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Hamburger SV vs VfB Stuttgart match at the Volksparkstadion typically vary depending on the category, seating section, and purchasing route:

  • Official General Admission (Primary Face Value):
    • Standing Area (Stehplatz): €16 to €20
    • Seated Area (Sitzplatz - Standard/Upper Tier): €35 to €60
    • Seated Area (Sitzplatz - Premium/Lower Tier): €65 to €90+
  • Official Ticket Resale (Zweitmarkt): Sold directly through HSV's official platform at face value (same pricing as primary sales, plus standard processing fees).
  • Secondary Marketplaces: If tickets are sold out through official club channels, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub prices fluctuate based on market demand, often starting around €70 to €120 for basic seats and rising significantly higher for premium or last-minute availability.
Book Hamburger SV vs VfB Stuttgart TicketsBuy Now

Hamburger SV vs VfB Stuttgart Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Hamburger SV vs VfB Stuttgart Form

Hamburg have won one, drawn none, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 5-0 defeat at RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, following a 0-5 home loss to Mainz 05 the week prior. The only bright spot in that run was a 3-0 DFB-Pokal win over SC Verl. Hamburg have scored five goals and conceded fourteen across those five games, a record that reflects the scale of their current difficulties.

Stuttgart have won three and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-2 defeat at Hoffenheim, which followed a 3-1 Champions League win over Viking. Earlier in that run, Stuttgart beat Cologne 4-1 in the Bundesliga before suffering a 1-5 loss to Bayern Munich. Across the five games, they have scored thirteen goals and conceded ten.

HSV

HSV - Form

VEL
W0-3
BVB
L2-0
M05
L0-5
RBL
L5-0
KOE
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
1/5
VFB

VFB - Form

FCB
L5-1
KOE
W4-1
VIK
W3-1
TSG
L2-1
BVB
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Hamburger SV vs VfB Stuttgart: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs took place on April 12, 2026, when Stuttgart won 4-0 at home in the Bundesliga. Before that, Hamburg won 2-1 at the Volksparkstadion in November 2025. Across the last five documented fixtures between the sides, Stuttgart lead with three wins to Hamburg's one, with one draw.

Head to Head

Hamburger SVDrawVfB Stuttgart
1
0
4
Bundesliga
VfB Stuttgart badge
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
4
Hamburger SV badge
Hamburger SV
HSV
0
FT
Bundesliga
Hamburger SV badge
Hamburger SV
HSV
2
VfB Stuttgart badge
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
1
FT
Bundesliga Qualification
Hamburger SV badge
Hamburger SV
HSV
1
VfB Stuttgart badge
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
3
FT
Bundesliga Qualification
VfB Stuttgart badge
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
3
Hamburger SV badge
Hamburger SV
HSV
0
FT
Club Friendlies
Hamburger SV badge
Hamburger SV
HSV
2
VfB Stuttgart badge
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
3
FT
5Goals Scored14
Games over 2.5 goals5/5
Both teams scored3/5
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
440092+712
W
W
W
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
4310142+1210
W
W
D
W
3
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
4310123+910
D
W
W
W
4
AugsburgAugsburgFCA
4211116+57
L
D
W
W
5
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
4211105+57
W
D
W
L
6
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
4211106+47
W
L
W
D
7
ElversbergElversbergELV
421187+17
D
L
W
W
8
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
42118807
W
D
W
L
9
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
420295+46
L
W
L
W
10
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtSGE
4121910-15
D
W
L
D
11
Schalke 04Schalke 04S04
412134-15
D
W
D
L
12
PaderbornPaderbornSCP
411235-24
W
L
L
D
13
FC KoelnFC KoelnKOE
411269-34
L
D
L
W
14
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
4103710-33
L
W
L
L
15
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
410369-33
L
L
W
L
16
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
4103213-113
W
L
L
L
17
Union BerlinUnion BerlinFCU
4013417-131
L
L
L
D
18
Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia MoenchengladbachBMG
4004616-100
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google