How to get Espanyol vs Deportivo de A Coruna tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Espanyol host Deportivo de A Coruna on Sunday, November 8, 2026 at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona.

Their most recent competitive encounter took place in LaLiga back in February 2018 at the Estadio de Riazor, ending in a hard-fought 0-0 draw. Espanyol's most memorable recent performance against Deportivo came in September 2017, when they secured a dominant 4-1 victory at home.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Espanyol vs Deportivo de A Coruna, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Espanyol vs Deportivo de A Coruna LaLiga kick-off?

Espanyol vs Deportivo de A Coruna takes place at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona, on Sunday, November 8, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 12 7 Nov 2026 - 10:15 RCDE Stadium

How to buy Espanyol vs Deportivo de A Coruna LaLiga tickets?

To buy tickets for the upcoming LaLiga fixture between RCD Espanyol de Barcelona and Real Club Deportivo de A Coruña at the RCDE Stadium, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: The primary and most reliable source to purchase official matchday tickets is directly through the RCD Espanyol official ticketing portal. Club members and general ticket buyers can monitor the schedule updates and secure standard seating tiers as soon as general sales open.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Espanyol vs Deportivo de A Coruna LaLiga tickets cost?

Securing tickets for the upcoming LaLiga fixture between RCD Espanyol de Barcelona and Real Club Deportivo de A Coruña can be done through official club channels or secondary ticket marketplaces.

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission Seats: Tickets purchased generally range from €30 to €70 depending on the tier and location around the RCDE Stadium pitch.

Tickets purchased generally range from depending on the tier and location around the RCDE Stadium pitch. Member and Club Priority Windows: Club members can access early sales windows and secure standard seating blocks at baseline face-value rates, typically starting around €25 for upper-tier locations.

Club members can access early sales windows and secure standard seating blocks at baseline face-value rates, typically starting around for upper-tier locations. VIP and Hospitality Packages: Premium club hospitality tickets and executive box experiences through official channels typically start at €150 to €300+ per person, offering catering and privileged seating views.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Resale Listings: Starting from approximately €22 to €50 , depending on supply and demand closer to matchday.

Starting from approximately , depending on supply and demand closer to matchday. Mid-Tier Seating Blocks: Sideline and lower-tier central view options prices between €70 and €150 .

Sideline and lower-tier central view options prices between . High-Demand / Premium Blocks: Longside central blocks or last-minute scarcity listings can range anywhere from €180 to €300+.

Espanyol vs Deportivo de A Coruna LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Espanyol vs Deportivo de A Coruna Form

Espanyol arrive at this fixture with a difficult recent record, winning one, drawing one and losing three of their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-3 defeat to Elche, and they also fell 2-1 to Rayo Vallecano in that run. The sole bright spot was a 0-2 win away at Osasuna, but Gonzalez's side have conceded nine goals across those five games, a figure that underlines their defensive fragility.

Deportivo have been more stable, recording one win, two draws and two defeats in their last five competitive matches. Their 2-3 victory at Villarreal stands out as a strong result, and they drew 1-1 with Real Betis most recently in LaLiga. They did lose 1-3 to FC Porto in a friendly and fell 0-1 to Sevilla, but their overall record shows a team that is difficult to break down consistently.

Espanyol vs Deportivo de A Coruna: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs last met in a LaLiga fixture in February 2018, which ended 0-0 with Deportivo as the home side. Looking across the five previous meetings on record, Espanyol have the stronger overall return, with their 4-1 home win in September 2017 the most emphatic result in the series. Deportivo claimed a 1-2 victory at their own ground in May 2017, meaning both sides have taken points off each other in recent history, though Espanyol's record at home in this fixture is particularly strong.