How to get Coventry City vs Sunderland tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Coventry City host Sunderland on Saturday, October 31, 2026 at the Coventry Building Society Arena in Coventry.

The sides have a history of tightly contested matches, adding an extra layer of competitive edge to this late-October clash. Playing on home turf, Coventry City will be looking to capitalize on local support against a resilient Sunderland side.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Coventry City vs Sunderland, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Coventry City vs Sunderland Premier League kick-off?

Coventry City vs Sunderland kicks off at the Coventry Building Society Arena in Coventry, on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

Premier League - Game Week 9 31 Oct 2026 - 11:00 Coventry Building Society Arena

How to buy Coventry City vs Sunderland Premier League tickets?

When looking to purchase tickets for the Premier League fixture between Coventry City and Sunderland, you have a few primary avenues:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticket Office: Tickets are typically released directly through the respective clubs. For home matches at the Coventry Building Society Arena, tickets can be bought via Coventry City's official online ticket portal or by visiting/calling their ticket office, usually featuring priority windows for club members before general sale.

Matchday Hospitality Packages: Both clubs offer VIP and corporate hospitality options, which bundle match tickets with premium seating, dining, and lounge access. These can be purchased directly through the clubs' official hospitality departments.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Coventry City vs Sunderland Premier League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket prices and category details for the Premier League fixture between Coventry City and Sunderland, categorized by official channels and the secondary ticket market:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission (Home - Coventry City End): Standard matchday face-value tickets typically range from £30 to £55 for adults depending on the tier, stand, and exact block, while concessions (juniors, young adults, and seniors) generally range from £15 to £35 .

Away Supporters Section: Under Premier League regulations, general admission tickets for visiting away fans are strictly capped at a maximum of £30 for adults.

Matchday Hospitality Packages: Executive seating and VIP hospitality tier experiences start from approximately £120 to £250+ per person, which typically includes padded premium seating, matchday program, and access to private lounges and dining options.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHublist tickets based on market demand:

Standard Home and Away End Seating: Generally start from around £130 to £160 for standard general admission tickets depending on overall match demand.

Longside and Premium Central Sections: Better-view blocks along the touchline frequently range between £200 and £450+ as availability shrinks closer to matchday.

Coventry City vs Sunderland Premier League: Everything you need to know

Coventry City vs Sunderland Form

Coventry have won one, drawn none, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest on September 19, though that has been their only bright spot in a difficult run. Earlier in the sequence, they were beaten 5-0 by Brighton in the league. Across the five games, Coventry have scored three goals and conceded ten.

Sunderland have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five. Their most recent outing ended in a 5-3 defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League on September 20. Before that, they beat AZ Alkmaar 1-0 in the Europa League and drew 1-1 with Brentford in the league. The Black Cats have scored six goals and conceded nine across the five-match run.

Coventry City vs Sunderland: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Championship on May 13, 2025, when Sunderland and Coventry drew 1-1. Across the last five head-to-head matches, which were all played in the Championship, Sunderland have won two, Coventry have won two, and one match ended in a draw. The two sides also drew 2-2 in November 2024, with Sunderland winning 2-1 at Coventry in May 2025 and Coventry winning 3-0 at home in March 2025.