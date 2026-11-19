Como host Bologna on Saturday, Desember 12, 2026 at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in Como.

In their first modern Serie A meeting back in September 2024 at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, the two sides played out an entertaining 2–2 draw. Their most recent encounter in January 2026 provided late drama when Como midfielder Martin Baturina scored in stoppage time to salvage a 1–1 draw.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Como vs Bologna, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Como vs Bologna Serie A kick-off?

Como vs Bologna kicks off at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in Como on Saturday, Desember 12, 2026.

Serie A - Game Week 15 12 Dec 2026 - 14:45 Stadio G. Sinigaglia

How to buy Como vs Bologna Serie A tickets?

Here are the options available for purchasing tickets to the Como vs Bologna Serie A match:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: The most direct and secure route is purchasing face-value tickets through Como's official ticketing platform. Sales typically roll out in stages, starting with priority windows for club members or season-ticket holders before opening to the general public a week or less before kick-off.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Serie A fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Como vs Bologna Serie A tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of estimated ticket costs for the Como vs Bologna Serie A fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Curva / General Admission (Goals): Typically start around €35 to €45 .

Typically start around . Distinti (Sides/Wings): Generally range from €50 to €90 .

Generally range from . Tribuna / Central Covered Stands: Usually range from €100 to €150+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard / Upper Tier Resale: Generally start around €49 to €95 .

Generally start around . Distinti Section Resale: Typically list between €100 and €190 .

Typically list between . Tribuna / Premium Resale: Range from €200 to €270+.

Como vs Bologna Serie A: Everything you need to know

Como vs Bologna Form

Como have won four and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat to Inter in Serie A, which ended a strong run that included a 9-1 win over Lens in the Champions League. Across the five matches, Como scored 15 goals and conceded three, with the Inter defeat accounting for two of those goals against. The Lens result stands as their most emphatic performance of the period.

Bologna have also won four of their last five, with their only defeat coming against Inter, who beat them 3-1 in Serie A in October. Their most recent match was a 2-1 win over Parma. In that five-game stretch, Bologna scored 10 goals and conceded seven, with a 4-2 victory at AC Milan among the standout results.

Como vs Bologna: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two clubs took place on January 10, 2026, when Como and Bologna drew 1-1 at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in Serie A. Before that, Bologna won 1-0 at home in August 2025 and 2-0 at home in February 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the dataset, Bologna have the stronger record, with Como's most notable result being a 5-1 home win from March 2003.