How to get Brentford vs Everton tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Brentford host Everton on Monday, November 23, 2026 at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.

Their most recent league meeting ended in a hard-fought 2-2 draw at the Gtech Community Stadium in April 2026. Across those last five top-flight fixtures, Brentford have secured two victories, while Everton have claimed one win alongside two draws.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Brentford vs Everton, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Brentford vs Everton Premier League kick-off?

Brentford vs Everton at the Gtech Community Stadium in London, on Monday, November 23, 2026.

Premier League - Game Week 11 23 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Gtech Community Stadium

How to buy Brentford vs Everton Premier League tickets?

Here are the primary options and routes available for purchasing tickets to watch Brentford play Everton:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: General admission tickets for home fixtures at the Gtech Community Stadium can be bought directly through Brentford's official online ticketing platform.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Brentford vs Everton Premier League tickets cost?

Here is the price breakdown for Brentford vs Everton Premier League tickets:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Adult Face Value: Typically ranges from approximately £30 to £85 per ticket depending on the stadium tier and seating category.

Typically ranges from approximately per ticket depending on the stadium tier and seating category. Concession Rates: Lower price brackets are available for juniors (under-18s) and seniors, generally starting around £15 to £25 .

Lower price brackets are available for juniors (under-18s) and seniors, generally starting around . Official Hospitality Packages: Premium matchday packages direct from the club start around £230 and scale upward for enhanced dining and executive seating options.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Resale Listings: Starting prices around £65 to £75 for upper or shortside tiers.

Starting prices around for upper or shortside tiers. Longside and Premium Lower Tiers: Frequently average between £110 and £150+ depending on exact block location and demand.

Frequently average between depending on exact block location and demand. VIP & High-Demand Resale: Premium or rare block selections can exceed £300 to £1,000+ for high-profile fixtures.

Brentford vs Everton Premier League: Everything you need to know

Brentford vs Everton Form

Brentford have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-2 defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League, and they also drew 2-2 with Aston Villa and AFC Bournemouth. A 3-0 win over Chelsea stands as their strongest result in this run, and they also progressed in the Carabao Cup with a 1-2 away victory over Reading. Across these five games, Brentford scored nine goals and conceded seven.

Everton have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-2 defeat to Chelsea in the Premier League, while they also drew 2-2 with Hull City. Positive results include a 1-0 win over Ipswich Town and a Carabao Cup victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers by the same scoreline. Everton kept two clean sheets in this five-match run.

Brentford vs Everton: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 2-2 at the Gtech Community Stadium in April 2026, a result that reflects the competitive nature of this fixture. Across the last five head-to-head encounters in the Premier League, Brentford have won two, Everton have won one, and two matches have ended level. These five games have produced a combined 14 goals.