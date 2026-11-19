Borussia Dortmund host Augsburg on Saturday, Desember 12, 2026 at Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund.

Dortmund reasserted their control in their most recent encounters during the 2025–26 season, grinding out a 1-0 away victory before securing a comfortable 2-0 win on home turf in March 2026. Despite Dortmund's overarching historical advantage, Augsburg proved to be a tricky opponent during the 2024–25 campaign, completing a rare league double with a 2-1 home win and a 1-0 upset in Dortmund.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg Bundesliga kick-off?

Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg kicks off at Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund on Saturday, Desember 12, 2026.

Bundesliga - Game Week 13 12 Dec 2026 - 09:30 Signal Iduna Park

How to buy Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg Bundesliga tickets?

Here are the options to purchase tickets for the Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg Bundesliga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official BVB Online Ticket Shop (Primary Sale): You can buy tickets directly through Borussia Dortmund's official online ticket portal. The sales typically follow a phased approach, opening first to club members before (rarely) reaching a general public sale if any inventory remains.

You can buy tickets directly through Borussia Dortmund's official online ticket portal. The sales typically follow a phased approach, opening first to club members before (rarely) reaching a general public sale if any inventory remains. FC Augsburg Official Ticket Shop (Away Section): If you happen to support Augsburg or are looking for away-section allocation, you can check FC Augsburg’s official club ticket portal when they open up their allotment for traveling supporters roughly four weeks prior to the fixture.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg Bundesliga tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket cost options for the Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg Bundesliga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standing Place (Südtribüne / Yellow Wall & Away Standing): €18.50.

€18.50. Category 6 (Upper corner / behind-the-goal seating): €35.

€35. Category 5 (Corner / upper tier seating): €50.

€50. Category 4 (Family section & lower/mid-tier corners): €57.

€57. Category 3 (Mid-tier sideline / lower curve seating): €65.

€65. Category 2 (Central sideline seating): €70.

€70. Category 1 (Prime central lower/middle sideline seating): €85.

€85. Category 15 (Premium padded / prime central tier): €95.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standing / Upper Corner Tiers: Starting around €40 – €55 .

Starting around . Standard Sideline & Mid-Tier Seating: Approximately €150 – €315.

Approximately VIP & Hospitality Packages: Starting from roughly €695 – €900+.

Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg Form

Borussia Dortmund have won four and drawn one of their last five matches, conceding in four of those games but showing a consistent ability to find the net. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Bundesliga win over Elversberg, and they also claimed a 2-1 Champions League victory over Real Betis during that run. A 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich was the only dropped points across those five fixtures.

Augsburg have managed just one win in their last five competitive games, losing three and drawing one. They were beaten 5-2 by RB Leipzig in their most recent Bundesliga outing and also lost 1-2 to Freiburg and 4-3 to Elversberg during that stretch. Their sole victory came in the DFB-Pokal, a 4-2 win away at Sonnenhof Grossaspach.

Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when Borussia Dortmund won 2-0 at home in the Bundesliga. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Dortmund have won three times to Augsburg's two, with the visitors claiming a 1-0 victory at Signal Iduna Park in March 2025 and a 2-1 home win in October 2024 among their results.