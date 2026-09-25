How to get Barcelona vs Getafe tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Barcelona take on Getafe on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at the Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona.

At home, Barcelona’s advantage is particularly stark, having suffered zero league losses against Getafe at Camp Nou. In recent times, Getafe has often tried to frustrate the Catalan giants with deep defensive setups, leading to several low-scoring draws in recent seasons.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Barcelona vs Getafe, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Barcelona vs Getafe LaLiga kick-off?

Barcelona vs Getafe takes place at the Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona, on Sunday, October 11, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 8 10 Oct 2026 - 12:30 Spotify Camp Nou

How to buy Barcelona vs Getafe LaLiga tickets?

Here is how to buy tickets for FC Barcelona vs Getafe through primary home sales, away section allocations, and secondary market platforms:

1. Primary Market (Home Fans)

Official FC Barcelona Website : Standard home section tickets are sold directly through the club’s official online store. Club members ( socios ) receive early access before remaining seats open to the general public.

Official Hospitality & Authorized Agencies : Agencies provide official matchday hospitality packages, including VIP box seating, lounge access, and guaranteed paired seats.

2. Away Supporters Section

Official Getafe CF Allocation : If you want to sit in the away fans section ( Zona Visitante ), tickets are managed directly by Getafe CF rather than FC Barcelona.

Getafe Club Members & Fan Clubs : Away tickets are usually allocated to Getafe’s official season ticket holders ( abonados ) or registered supporter groups ( peñas ). Keep an eye on Getafe CF’s official website or social channels closer to matchday for official away-allocation announcements.

How much do Barcelona vs Getafe LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for FC Barcelona vs Getafe CF in LaLiga vary depending on whether you purchase them directly at face value or through secondary market vendors, as well as the seating area in the stadium:

Official Face-Value Tickets (Primary Market) : Standard adult matchday tickets purchased directly through FC Barcelona generally start around €40 to €70 for upper tier behind-the-goal seats ( Gol ), around €70 to €110 for side view seats ( Lateral ), and up to €120 to €180+ for main stand seats ( Tribuna ). Official club members ( socios ) receive a discount on these face-value rates.

Hospitality & VIP Packages : Premium matchday experiences, which include VIP box seating, catering, and lounge access, generally range from €350 to €850+ per person.

Barcelona vs Getafe LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Barcelona vs Getafe Form

Barcelona have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions, making them one of the most in-form sides in Europe at this stage of the season. Their most recent result was a 5-0 win over Valencia in LaLiga, and they also beat Rayo Vallecano 5-2 and Elche 5-0 during that run. Across those five matches, Barcelona scored 19 goals and conceded four. The attacking output has been exceptional, with Flick's side yet to lose a game in any competition this term.

Getafe's last five matches show one win, one draw, and three defeats across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Celta Vigo in LaLiga, while they also lost 1-0 to Osasuna in their previous league fixture. Getafe did beat Racing Santander 1-0 and Partizan Beograd 3-1 during the period, but back-to-back losses to Osasuna and Partizan in the Conference League qualification round show a side that has struggled for consistency.

Barcelona vs Getafe: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2026, when Barcelona won 2-0 at Getafe's ground in LaLiga. Before that, Barcelona beat Getafe 3-0 at the Spotify Camp Nou in September 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Barcelona have won three, drawn one, and lost none, with Getafe's only point coming from a 1-1 draw at home in January 2025.