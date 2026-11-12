How to get Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Atletico Madrid host Real Betis on Sunday, December 6, 2026 at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid.

Atlético's recent dominance in this fixture includes a convincing 4-1 LaLiga home win in May 2025 and a commanding 5-0 Copa del Rey triumph in February 2026. Beyond their recent meetings, Real Betis's earlier successes in this matchup include a hard-fought 1-0 victory away from home back in October 2024.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis LaLiga kick-off?

Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis takes place at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid on Sunday, December 6, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 15 6 Dec 2026 - 09:00 Riyadh Air Metropolitano

How to buy Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis LaLiga tickets?

Here are the options to purchase tickets for the upcoming Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can purchase tickets directly through the official Atlético Madrid website (Club Atlético de Madrid) or the official Real Betis website, which serve as the primary and most secure ticketing sources.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis LaLiga tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the upcoming Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Fondo Sur (Goal End Stand): Starting from €40 .

Starting from . Fondo Norte (Goal End Stand): Starting from €60 .

Starting from . Lateral Oeste (West Longside Stand): Starting from €60.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tier / General Admission Sections: Starting around €52 to €75 .

Starting around . Mid-Tier Longside Seats: Typically ranging from €200 to €310.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis Form

Atletico Madrid have won three and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions, suffering their only defeat in that run against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, losing 0-2. In LaLiga, they have been consistent, beating Levante 2-0 away and Deportivo de A Coruna 1-0 at home. Across the five matches, Atletico have scored five goals and conceded four, with their most recent league win coming against Espanyol.

Real Betis have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five fixtures. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 loss to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on November 4, while their heaviest result in this period was a 5-2 defeat at Barcelona in LaLiga. Betis did beat Feyenoord 1-0 in Europe and followed that with a 2-1 LaLiga win over Malaga, scoring six goals in total across the five games while conceding nine.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in LaLiga on February 8, 2026, when Real Betis won 1-0 at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Atletico Madrid hold a clear advantage, winning three times to Betis's two, including a Copa del Rey thrashing of Betis 5-0 in February 2026 and a 4-1 LaLiga home win in May 2025. Betis have won twice in that period, including a 1-0 home victory in October 2024.