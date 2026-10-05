How to get Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The Basque Derby between Athletic Club and Real Sociedad stands as one of the most passionate and unique rivalries in world football. Taking place at the iconic San Mamés stadium in Bilbao, this fixture brings together two storied clubs with deep cultural roots and fierce regional pride. When these two sides meet, expect electric atmospheres, intense action, and unforgettable moments on the pitch.

GOAL brings you all the essential information you need to secure your spot for the match right now.

When is Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad LaLiga kick-off?

LaLiga - Game Week 11 1 Nov 2026 - 15:00 San Mames

Where to buy Basque Derby tickets?

Official tickets for Athletic Club matches are released directly through the official Athletic Club ticketing portal. Due to immense demand from club members and season ticket holders, general sale availability on the official website often sells out rapidly for high-profile fixtures.

If you miss out during the official sale, StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out.

How much are Basque Derby tickets?

Official ticket prices released by the club generally start around €45 for category seats high in the stands, scaling up to €150 or more for central lower-tier seating depending on the category of the fixture.

On secondary platforms like StubHub, entry-level options start at approximately €70 for standard seating, with prices fluctuating based on demand and location.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad Form

Athletic Bilbao head into the derby with three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring six goals and conceding four. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 friendly win over Real Sociedad on October 2, and their 3-0 win against Atletico Madrid in LaLiga remains the highlight of their recent run. Two draws against Deportivo Alaves and Elche in the league show they have also dropped points at home when expected to win. Real Sociedad's last five matches produced two wins, no draws, and three defeats. They beat Valencia 2-3 away in LaLiga and won at Elche 2-3, but suffered losses to Atletico Madrid, AFC Bournemouth in the Europa League, and Athletic Bilbao in the recent friendly. Matarazzo's side have scored eight goals across those five games but conceded nine, suggesting defensive vulnerability that Athletic will look to exploit.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-0 to Athletic Bilbao in a friendly on October 2, 2026. Across the last five encounters between the clubs, Athletic Bilbao hold the edge with three wins to Real Sociedad's two, with the most recent competitive fixture in LaLiga ending 1-1 at San Mamés in February 2026. Real Sociedad did win a Copa del Rey tie at San Mames 1-0 earlier that same month, making this a genuinely contested rivalry with fine margins separating the sides.



