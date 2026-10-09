How to get Angers vs Marseille tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Angers take on Marseille on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at Stade Raymond Kopa in Angers.

Historically, Marseille has controlled this head-to-head fixture, claiming 9 victories out of their 20 previous top-flight meetings with Angers. Their most recent clash at the Stade Raymond Kopa saw Marseille dominate in a high-scoring 5-2 away victory.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Angers vs Marseille, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Angers vs Marseille Ligue 1 kick-off?

Ligue 1 - Game Week 7 18 Oct 2026 - 09:00 Stade Raymond Kopa

How to buy Angers vs Marseille Ligue 1 tickets?

To buy tickets for an Angers SCO vs. Olympique de Marseille Ligue 1 match, you have several primary purchasing options depending on which team is hosting and how far in advance you plan.

1. Official Club Ticket Offices (Primary Sale)

The safest and standard way to buy face-value tickets is through the host club’s official online ticketing platform:

Official Angers SCO Ticketing Portal: Purchase directly through the Angers SCO Official Billetterie (billetterie.angerssco.fr). Tickets generally go on sale 2 to 4 weeks before matchday. High-profile games against major clubs like Marseille often sell out quickly or require a free user account creation prior to purchase.

Away Supporters Sector: If you want to sit in the visiting team's designated away section, away tickets are typically distributed through the visiting club’s official fan club channels or specialized away section ticket links shortly before the match.

2. Secondary Ticket Platforms & Resale

If general admission tickets sell out through official club channels, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub often list seats from season ticket holders.

How much do Angers vs Marseille Ligue 1 tickets cost?

The cost of tickets for the Angers SCO vs. Olympique de Marseille Ligue 1 match at Stade Raymond Kopa on October 18, 2026 varies depending on where you purchase them and the seat location.

1. Official Primary Tickets

When purchased directly through official club channels (such as the Angers SCO ticketing portal):

Standard Category Seats: Typically range from €25 to €60 for standard stand seating.

Premium / Central Stand Seats: Usually priced between €65 and €120 .

2. Secondary Market & Resale Tickets

High-profile matches involving major clubs like Marseille often sell out quickly on official channels, leading prices on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHubfluctuate based on demand:

Entry-Level / Cheapest Resale Seats: Start around €85 to €96 per ticket.

Average Resale Ticket Price: Ranges between €130 and €160 across most seating areas.

VIP & Hospitality Packages: Range from €210 to €280+ .

Angers vs Marseille Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Angers vs Marseille Form

Angers have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Le Havre on September 12, and they also lost 1-2 to Rennes on September 6. Their only win in that run was a 1-3 away victory at Auxerre on August 29. Across the five matches, Angers scored five goals and conceded seven.

Marseille have won just one of their last five matches, with their record reading one win and four defeats. Their only victory in that stretch was a 4-0 win over Strasbourg on August 21. Since then, they have lost to Atletico Madrid in a friendly, Monaco, Paris FC, and most recently Rennes on September 11. Marseille scored eight goals across those five games but conceded seven.

Angers vs Marseille: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in Ligue 1 on January 17, 2026, when Marseille won 5-2 at Stade Raymond Kopa. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Marseille have the stronger record, with their results including a 2-0 away win in February 2025 and a 3-1 home win in May 2023. The two clubs also drew 2-2 and 1-1 in the two preceding meetings.