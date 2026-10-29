How to get Al-Taawoun vs Abha tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Al-Taawoun host Abha on Friday, November 20, 2026 at the Al-Taawoun Club Stadium in Buraydah.

Their most recent competitive encounter took place in the King Cup in September 2024, where Al-Taawoun narrowly overcame Abha 3-2 after a hard-fought extra-time battle. Looking back at their previous league meetings, draws have been a common theme, with multiple past fixtures ending in stalemates.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Al-Taawoun vs Abha, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Al-Taawoun vs Abha Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Al-Taawoun vs Abha kicks off at the Al-Taawoun Club Stadium in Buraydah, on Friday, November 20, 2026.

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 14 20 Nov 2026 - 12:00 Al-Taawoun Club Stadium

How to buy Al-Taawoun vs Abha Saudi Pro League tickets?

Here are the options available for purchasing tickets for the Saudi Pro League fixture between Al-Taawoun and Abha:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Tickets can be acquired directly through Al-Taawoun's official ticketing portals or the Saudi Pro League's designated primary ticketing partners, which typically release standard-tier tickets in the days leading up to the match.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Saudi Pro League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Al-Taawoun vs Abha Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Here are the estimated pricing options for the Saudi Pro League fixture between Al-Taawoun and Abha:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission / Behind Goal: Typically ranges from 20 SAR to 50 SAR for standard upper tier or end-zone views.

Typically ranges from for standard upper tier or end-zone views. Regular / Side Stands (Category 1 & 2): Usually ranges from 50 SAR to 150 SAR for intermediate grandstand seating along the touchlines.

Usually ranges from for intermediate grandstand seating along the touchlines. VIP & Hospitality Packages: Generally start around 500 SAR and can increase depending on premium lounge amenities.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

Shortside Upper / Standard Resale Tiers: Start around 1,130 SAR to 1,950 SAR.

Start around Shortside Middle & Lower Tiers: Generally range between 2,150 SAR and 2,450 SAR.

Generally range between Longside & Premium Resale Tiers: Prime central lower and middle view seats can scale from 2,650 SAR up to 3,400 SAR depending on live demand and seller pricing.

Al-Taawoun vs Abha Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al-Taawoun vs Abha Form

Al-Taawoun have managed one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. That solitary victory came in the AFC Champions League Two against Al-Rayyan, a 2-1 result that offered some relief amid a difficult domestic campaign. In the Saudi Pro League, their form has been poor: a 6-0 defeat to Al Hilal was followed by a 3-0 loss to Al Shabab, before they claimed a point with a 1-1 draw against Al Diriyah most recently. Across those five matches, they have scored five goals and conceded eleven.

Abha's recent record makes for grim reading. They have lost four of their last five matches in the Saudi Pro League, scoring just four goals while conceding nine. Their only point came from a goalless draw with Al Diriyah in September. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Al Qadsiah, continuing a run that has left them without a win since the opening weeks of the season.

Al-Taawoun vs Abha: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the King Cup in September 2024, when Al-Taawoun came from behind to win 3-2 away at Abha. Across the last five encounters between the sides, Al-Taawoun have the stronger record, with two wins to Abha's one and two draws. The series has been competitive, with both clubs finding the net regularly across those meetings.