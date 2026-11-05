How to get Al Kholood vs Al Hilal tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Al Kholood host Al Hilal on Thursday, November 26, 2026 at King Abdullah Stadium in Buraydah.

In their first-ever meeting back in October 2025, NEOM SC claimed an exciting 3-2 away win on Al-Kholood's turf. Al-Kholood quickly bounced back during the reverse fixture in February 2026, returning the favor with a tight 2-1 away victory in Tabuk.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Al Kholood vs Al Hilal, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Al Kholood vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Al Kholood vs Al Hilal kicks off at King Abdullah Stadium in Buraydah, on Thursday, November 26, 2026.

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 15 26 Nov 2026 - 12:00 King Abdullah Stadium, Buraydah

How to buy Al Kholood vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League tickets?

Based on the ticketing details for the upcoming fixture, here are the available options to purchase tickets for Al Kholood vs Al Hilal:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Tickets for home matches are typically released directly by the host club (either Al Kholood or Al Hilal, depending on whose stadium is hosting) through their official ticketing portals or designated regional ticketing partners.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Grintahub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Saudi Pro League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Al Kholood vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the Saudi Pro League fixture between Al Ittihad vs Al Ahli:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard & General Admission: Start around 35 SAR to 50 SAR for regular league matches.

Start around for regular league matches. Sideline & Category Seating: Generally range between 100 SAR to 250 SAR .

Generally range between . VIP & Hospitality Packages: Range from 500 SAR to over 1,500 SAR for high-profile fixtures.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Grintahub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Resale Listings: Start around 180 SAR to 400 SAR .

Start around . Premium & Longside Resale Seats: Start around 450 SAR to 900 SAR .

Start around . VIP & Premium Resale Packages: Start around 1,500 SAR depending on how close to matchday you buy.

Al Kholood vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Kholood vs Al Hilal Form

Al Kholood have lost four of their last five Saudi Pro League matches, with their only win in that run a 2-1 victory over Al Shabab in September. They were beaten 5-0 by Al Qadsiah, 3-2 by Al Faisaly, 3-0 by Al Riyadh, and 3-0 by Al-Ettifaq, conceding 13 goals across those four defeats.

Al Hilal have won all five of their most recent matches across Saudi Pro League and AFC Champions League Elite. Their last five results read: a 3-2 league win at Al Qadsiah, a 1-0 win over Al Hazem, a 2-0 AFC Champions League Elite victory over Al-Sadd, a 3-2 league win against Al Ittihad, and a 2-1 Champions League win over Al-Gharafa. Hilal have scored 11 goals and conceded five across those five games.

Al Kholood vs Al Hilal: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the King Cup in May 2026, when Al Hilal won 2-1 at King Abdullah Stadium. In the last five encounters across all competitions, Al Hilal have won four times with Al Kholood yet to claim a victory in that run. Hilal's biggest win in the series was a 6-0 home league victory in April 2026, and they have scored 16 goals to Al Kholood's five across those five matches.