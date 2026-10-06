How to get Al Ahli vs Al-Taawoun tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Al Ahli take on Al-Taawoun on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

Historically, Al-Ahli holds the upper hand in this matchup, including a 2-1 victory over Al-Taawoun during their previous league meeting. Both sides feature notable international talent, with Al-Ahli's lineup boasting high-profile names like Riyad Mahrez and Ivan Toney.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Al Ahli vs Al-Taawoun, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Al Ahli vs Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Al Ahli vs Al-Taawoun takes place at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 13 5 Nov 2026 - 12:00 King Abdullah Sports City

How to buy Al Ahli vs Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League tickets?

Here are the main options available for purchasing tickets to the Al-Ahli vs. Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Tickets for home fixtures hosted by Al-Ahli at King Abdullah Sports City are typically released through their designated official ticketing partners and club platforms closer to the match date.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Saudi Pro League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Al Ahli vs Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Al-Ahli vs. Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League fixture vary depending on whether you purchase through official club primary channels or via the secondary ticket marketplace.

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission / Standard Seats: Typically range from 30 SAR to 100 SAR , offering standard views of the pitch from the upper or outer tiers.

Category 1 & 2 (Mid-Range): Usually priced between 100 SAR and 250 SAR , providing closer angles and better-cushioned seating in the grandstands.

Gold & Premium Seating: Generally cost between 200 SAR and 500 SAR for prime central views along the touchlines.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Resale / General Admission: Starting around 300 SAR to 1,100 SAR depending on overall market demand.

Prime Central Resale: Mid-to-high tier resale tickets regularly range from 1,100 SAR to 1,600 SAR (~$300 to $425+ USD) for well-positioned seats.

VIP & Hospitality Packages: Premium VIP lounge access and high-end hospitality blocks on resale markets typically start at 1,800 SAR and can scale significantly higher depending on the specific package amenities.

Al Ahli vs Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Ahli vs Al-Taawoun Form

Al Ahli have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a Al-Ahli Saudi FC lost 2-1 to Mamelodi Sundowns on September 19, 2026, in Pretoria, South Africa, and they also lost 3-2 to Al Qadsiah in the Saudi Pro League. On the positive side, they beat Al Riyadh 5-0 and Al Hazem 3-1 in domestic competition, and drew 1-1 with Pakhtakor Tashkent in the AFC Champions League Elite. Across those five matches, Al Ahli scored 12 goals.

Al-Taawoun have managed just one draw and four defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Al-Nahda in the AFC Champions League Two, but their Saudi Pro League record tells a harsher story: back-to-back losses of 6-0 to Al Hilal and 1-0 to Al Hazem. They also lost 2-1 to Al Nassr earlier in the run and drew 0-0 with Al Fateh. The visitors have conceded nine goals and scored just four across those five fixtures.

Al Ahli vs Al-Taawoun: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Al Ahli have dominated recent meetings with Al-Taawoun. The most recent encounter came in May 2026, when Al Ahli won 2-1 away from home in the Saudi Pro League. Looking across the last five head-to-head matches in the competition, Al Ahli have won four times against Al-Taawoun's single victory, with no draws in the series. Al-Taawoun's only win in that run came on home soil with a 1-2 scoreline reversed — their sole bright spot in an otherwise one-sided recent record.