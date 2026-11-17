AFC Bournemouth host Viktoria Plzen on Thursday, December 10, 2026 at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth.

This fixture marks a historic milestone as AFC Bournemouth and FC Viktoria Plzeň have no prior head-to-head meeting history in European competitions. With entirely uncharted tactical territory between the English and Czech sides, the match serves as an intriguing test of depth midway through the league phase.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for AFC Bournemouth vs Viktoria Plzen, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is AFC Bournemouth vs Viktoria Plzen Europa League kick-off?

AFC Bournemouth vs Viktoria Plzen kicks off at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth on Thursday, December 10, 2026.

Europa League - Game Week 6 10 Dec 2026 - 15:00 Vitality Stadium

How to buy AFC Bournemouth vs Viktoria Plzen Europa League tickets?

Here are the ticketing and purchasing options available for the upcoming AFC Bournemouth vs Viktoria Plzen Europa League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can check the official AFC Bournemouth website or ticket office for primary ticket allocations, member-priority sales, and official hospitality packages.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Europa League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do AFC Bournemouth vs Viktoria Plzen Europa League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the AFC Bournemouth vs Viktoria Plzen Europa League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Primary Standard Admission Tickets: €35 to €60.

Official Club Hospitality Packages: €120 to €250+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

Shortside or Lower-Tier General Admission Tickets: €465 to €480.

Longside and Central View Seats: €530 to €800+.

AFC Bournemouth vs Viktoria Plzen Europa League: Everything you need to know

AFC Bournemouth vs Viktoria Plzen Form

Bournemouth arrive in outstanding shape, winning all five of their last competitive matches with a W5-D0-L0 record. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Premier League victory over Ipswich Town, following a 3-1 win at Sparta Prague in the Europa League. Across those five matches, the Cherries scored 11 goals and conceded just one, with clean sheets in four of the five games.

Viktoria Plzen carry a W3-D1-L1 record from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Sparta Prague in the Czech First League, and they also won 1-0 against Lillestroem in the Europa League. Plzen scored 12 goals across those five fixtures but also conceded four, highlighting a side capable of scoring freely while carrying some defensive vulnerability.

AFC Bournemouth vs Viktoria Plzen: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for AFC Bournemouth and Viktoria Plzen from their last five meetings. This fixture will provide an early indication of how the two clubs match up at this level.