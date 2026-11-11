How to get AFC Bournemouth vs Hull City tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

AFC Bournemouth host Hull City on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026 at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth.

AFC Bournemouth and Hull City have experienced varied competitive journeys, highlighted by previous Premier League encounters such as a high-scoring 6-1 victory for the Cherries at home in October 2016. Their most recent head-to-head meeting took place in January 2022 during a Championship fixture at the Vitality Stadium, where the Tigers secured a narrow 1-0 win.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for AFC Bournemouth vs Hull City, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is AFC Bournemouth vs Hull City Premier League kick-off?

AFC Bournemouth vs Hull City kicks off at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026.

Premier League - Game Week 14 5 Dec 2026 - 10:00 Vitality Stadium

How to buy AFC Bournemouth vs Hull City Premier League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming AFC Bournemouth vs Hull City Premier League match, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: The most direct and reliable option is to purchase tickets through the official AFC Bournemouth or Hull City ticket portals, subject to membership status, loyalty points, or general sale availability.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do AFC Bournemouth vs Hull City Premier League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the upcoming AFC Bournemouth vs Hull City Premier League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Main Centre Seats: £51 for adults (plus a standard £2 administration fee).

for adults (plus a standard £2 administration fee). General Admission / Other Stands (Standard Tiers): Typically ranges from £30 to £48.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Shortside & General Resale Seats: Starts around £150 .

Starts around . Longside & Premium Resale Seats: Frequently ranges between £195 and £334+.

AFC Bournemouth vs Hull City Premier League: Everything you need to know

AFC Bournemouth vs Hull City Form

Bournemouth have won all five of their last five competitive matches and have not conceded a goal across that run. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Premier League win over Leeds United, and they also beat AC Milan 3-0 in the Europa League and Aston Villa 3-0 in the Carabao Cup during the sequence. The Cherries scored ten goals and kept five consecutive clean sheets across those five fixtures.

Hull City have recorded two draws and two defeats from their last five Premier League matches, with no wins in that stretch. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Ipswich Town, and they also drew 1-1 with Brentford. Defeats to Fulham and Newcastle United bookend a difficult run for the Tigers, who scored five goals and conceded six across those five outings.

AFC Bournemouth vs Hull City: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in January 2022, when Hull City beat Bournemouth 1-0 in a Championship fixture at the Vitality Stadium. Across the last five recorded head-to-head matches, Bournemouth hold two wins to Hull's two, with one draw, though the most notable result in the series was a 6-1 home victory for Bournemouth in October 2016 during their previous shared spell in the Premier League.