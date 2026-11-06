How to experience New York City in December 2026: Where to get tickets, flights, bookings & more

The Big Apple is ready to shine once again on the world stage as the ultimate global holiday destination this December 2026.
Following a spectacular autumn, New York City has solidified its reputation as an unforgettable winter wonderland, offering everything from iconic Christmas traditions to thrilling NBA clashes, blockbuster Broadway hits, and live comedy.
Whether you are traveling domestically or flying in internationally, GOAL provides you with the ultimate guide on how to secure your event tickets, book the best flights into JFK or Newark, and find the perfect accommodation for your winter journey through the five boroughs.
What is the New York City December 2026 event schedule?
GOAL brings you a massively expanded look at the diverse entertainment options available across the city this December. From massive concerts to intimate comedy sets, here is what is on the calendar:
Date
Event
Venue
Tickets
Tue, Dec 1
Doja Cat
Madison Square Garden
Thu, Dec 3
Wisin
United Palace Theatre
Thu, Dec 3
Brent Faiyaz
Barclays Center
Sun, Dec 6
New York Giants vs San Francisco 49ers
MetLife Stadium
Tue, Dec 8
The Compound and Friends
Stage 1 at New World Stages
Fri, Dec 11
Z100 Jingle Ball
Madison Square Garden
Sat, Dec 12
Army vs Navy football
MetLife Stadium
Sun, Dec 13
Denver Broncos vs New York Jets
MetLife Stadium
Sun, Dec 13
Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets
Barclays Center
Tue, Dec 15 and Wed, Dec 16
Trevor Noah
Beacon Theatre
Wed, Dec 16
Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks
Barclays Center
Wed, Dec 16 and Thu, Dec 17
Andrea Bocelli
Madison Square Garden
Sun, Dec 20
New York Islanders vs New York Rangers
UBS Arena, Elmont
Wed, Dec 23
Utah Jazz vs New York Knicks
Madison Square Garden
Fri, Dec 25
San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks (Christmas Day)
Madison Square Garden
Sun, Dec 27
Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks
Madison Square Garden
Throughout Dec
The Great Gatsby
Broadway Theatre
Tue, Dec 29
Detroit Red Wings vs New York Rangers
Madison Square Garden
Wed, Dec 30 to Sat, Jan 2
Phish New Year's Eve Run
Madison Square Garden
Throughout Dec
Radio City Christmas Spectacular
Radio City Music Hall
Throughout Dec
George Balanchine's The Nutcracker (New York City Ballet)
David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center
Throughout Dec
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater (from Dec 2)
New York City Center
How to get New York City December event tickets?
As of today, primary availability for the biggest holiday events, such as prime weekend performances for the Rockettes or holiday-week Knicks games, is officially reaching an all-time low. With millions of tourists flocking to the city, box offices are heavily impacted.
Here's what you need to know at a glance:
- The Secondary Market is Live: If you missed out on primary sales, platforms like StubHub are the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as December approaches. This represents your best opportunity to secure entry for sold-out Broadway shows, VIP seating at Madison Square Garden, or prime seats for Trevor Noah at the Beacon Theatre.
- 100% Digital Entry: Almost all major NYC venues operate on strictly digital ticketing. You will need a smartphone with internet access to display your tickets at the turnstiles.
- Pricing & Security: Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites. Using trusted marketplaces like StubHub ensures your purchase is protected by their 100% FanProtect Guarantee.
How to buy flights for your New York City December trip?
Visiting New York City requires navigating one of the busiest travel hubs in the world. Most fans and tourists will fly into one of the three major area airports: John F. Kennedy International (JFK), Newark Liberty International (EWR), or LaGuardia (LGA).
- JFK International (New York): The primary hub for international travelers coming from European cities like London, Paris, or Frankfurt. It offers direct subway (via AirTrain) and ride-share access into Manhattan and Brooklyn.
- Newark Liberty (New Jersey): An excellent alternative, especially if your itinerary includes an NFL game at MetLife Stadium or you are staying on the west side of Manhattan.
- LaGuardia Airport (New York): The go-to hub for domestic US flights, newly renovated and offering quick access to Midtown and Queens.
We recommend using platforms like Skyscanner to monitor price drops. Carriers like Delta, JetBlue, and British Airways are popular choices for the journey to North America's holiday capital.
How much are flights to NYC in December?
Travel costs during the holiday season are expected to be high. Flights from major European or West Coast US hubs typically range from $400 to $1,200 USD during December. Booking early is essential to secure the best rates.
Date
Flying From
Flying To
Estimated Cost (USD)
Dec 5
London (LHR)
New York (JFK)
$750
Dec 10
Los Angeles (LAX)
Newark (EWR)
$450
Dec 18
Paris (CDG)
New York (JFK)
$850
Where to stay for your NYC December getaway?
With events scattered across Manhattan, Brooklyn, and even New Jersey, visitors should seek accommodation that offers flexibility and warmth during the chilly winter months.
Midtown Manhattan (For Broadway, MSG & Christmas Sightseeing): Staying in Midtown puts you right in the heart of the action. You will be within walking distance of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, the Theater District for Broadway shows, and Madison Square Garden for Knicks and Rangers games. It offers a bustling atmosphere with immediate access to major subway lines and iconic landmarks.
Downtown Brooklyn (For NBA & Concerts) If your itinerary is heavy on Brooklyn Nets games or concerts at the Barclays Center, staying in Downtown Brooklyn offers a trendier, slightly more relaxed environment. Boutique hotels in this area provide incredible skyline views and easy subway access back into Manhattan.
How to get around in New York City?
Navigating match days, theater exits, and holiday crowds requires local knowledge:
- Ride-Sharing: Lyft is essential in the US, and especially in NYC. While the subway is great for daytime travel, hailing a Lyft is the safest, warmest, and most reliable option for visitors leaving late-night events at Madison Square Garden or navigating back to your hotel after a freezing December night out.
- Public Transit: NYC has an expansive 24-hour subway system (the MTA) that is incredibly helpful for beating Midtown holiday traffic, though post-game crowds at Penn Station (under MSG) will be heavy. Having a ride-share app ready is the perfect backup.
How to stay connected during your NYC trip?
Traveling to the United States means you need a data plan that works the moment you step off the plane. Staying connected is crucial for showing your digital StubHub ticket at the gate, using Google Maps to find your theater, or calling a Lyft after the game.
To avoid massive roaming bills from your home provider, an eSIM is the way to go. With eSIM.sm, you can get high-speed data for your entire trip starting at just a few dollars. It is easily activated via a QR code, so you can be online the moment you arrive at JFK or Newark. You can easily top up your data if you need more while following your favorite team or exploring the city.
Key New York City December highlights to watch:
- The Rockettes: The engine of NYC's holiday cheer, their precision dancing at Radio City Music Hall is a vital part of the city's winter ecosystem.
- Jalen Brunson & The Knicks: The heartbeat of the New York Knicks, catching Brunson orchestrate the offense at Madison Square Garden is a must for any visiting sports fan.
- The Great Gatsby Cast: A dazzling, high-energy presence on Broadway that serves as the primary theatrical threat in the Theater District this season.
- Dyker Heights Holiday Lights: A composed yet breathtaking presence in Brooklyn; this neighborhood's over-the-top light displays are key to managing your holiday sightseeing itinerary.