How to buy Rugby League World Cup 2026 tickets: Ticket prices, dates, schedule, venues and more

We've witnessed some thrilling domestic rugby league from the Super League and the NRL recently, but attention now shifts to the international scene as the Rugby League World Cup kicks off on October 15 in Australia (New Zealand and Papua New Guinea are also co-hosting).
A month of intense and exhiliarating action awaits from the Southern Hemisphere with 10 teams striving for global glory and you can savour everything the tournament has to offer by booking match tickets today.
Australia start as the warm favourites to claim the crown for a fourth successive occasion and the 13th time in total since the inaugural event in 1954. They are set to face stiff competition though from fellow co-hosts and Antipodean rivals, New Zealand, as well as England, Samoa and Tonga.
Let GOAL give you all the latest ticket information on how you can secure seats at upcoming Rugby League World Cup matches, including where to purchase them, how much they cost and more.
When is the Rugby League World Cup 2026?
The Rugby League World Cup 2026, co-hosted by Australia, New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea, will take place from Thursday, October 15 to Sunday, November 15. The month-long showpiece tournament will feature 18 matches in total (15 pool matches, semi-finals and final).
The event will also be running simultaneously alongside the women's and wheelchair competitions.
Stage
Date(s)
Pool matches
October 15 - November 1
Semi-Finals
November 7/8
Final
November 15
How to buy Rugby League World Cup 2026 tickets
Official tickets can be purchased via the Rugby League World Cup site, which links directly to the authorised sales portals for each specific host city and stadium.
The primary authorized distribution platform is Ticketmaster Australia (and Ticketmaster New Zealand). Depending on the specific venue (such as matches held in certain Australian or New Zealand venues), Ticketek is also utilised as a partner agent.
If looking to secure last-minute seats, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.
Guaranteed transfers – every StubHub purchase is backed by the platform's FanProtect programme, giving buyers confidence that tickets are valid and will arrive in time for matchday.
How much are Rugby League World Cup 2026 tickets?
Official general admission tickets for the Rugby League World Cup 2026 (RLWC2026) start at $19 AUD for adults, but prices will vary depending on the specific match, venue, and seating category.
Match Type
Adult Ticket (16+)
Family Ticket (2+2 or 1+3)
Group Stage & Semi-Finals
From $19 AUD
From $49 AUD
Final (Suncorp Stadium)
From $39 AUD
From $109 AUD
While specific individual category maps depend heavily on the 10 different stadium layouts across Australia, New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea, seating is divided into several general tiers:
- Category 1 / Premium: Positioned along the halfway line and lower-tier sidelines, providing the best central views of the pitch.
- Category 2: Typically located in the upper side tiers or corners of the stadiums.
- Category 3 / General Admission: Usually located behind the goalposts or higher upper decks, offering the most affordable entry points.
Keep tabs on the national team’s official sites nearer the time, for additional information, and also on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.
What is the Rugby League World Cup 2026 schedule?
Date & Time (local)
Fixture
Venue (Location)
Tickets
Thu, Oct 15 (20:05 AEDT)
Pool A: Australia vs New Zealand
Allianz Stadium (Sydney)
Fri, Oct 16 (17:45 AEDT)
Pool B/C: Samoa vs France
CommBank Stadium (Sydney)
Sat, Oct 17 (14:25 PGT)
Pool B/C: Papua New Guinea vs Lebanon
Santos National Football Stadium (Port Moresby)
TBA
Sat, Oct 17 (17:05 AWST)
Pool B/C: England vs Tonga
HBF Park (Perth)
Sun, Oct 18 (16:05 AEDT)
Pool A: Fiji vs Cook Islands
McDonald Jones Stadium (Newcastle)
Fri, Oct 23 (20:05 AEDT)
Pool B/C: Tonga vs Lebanon
CommBank Stadium (Sydney)
Sat, Oct 24 (14:25 PGT)
Pool B/C: Papua New Guinea vs Samoa
Santos National Football Stadium (Port Moresby)
TBA
Sat, Oct 24 (14:35 AWST)
Pool B/C: England vs France
HBF Park (Perth)
Sun, Oct 25 (18:05 NZDT)
Pool A: New Zealand vs Cook Islands
One NZ Stadium (Christchurch)
Sun, Oct 25 (19:05 AEST)
Pool A: Australia vs Fiji
Suncorp Stadium (Brisbane)
Fri, Oct 30 (20:05 AEDT)
Pool B/C: England vs PNG
WIN Stadium (Wollongong)
Sat, Oct 31 (14:30 AEST)
Pool A: New Zealand vs Fiji
Cbus Super Stadium (Gold Coast)
Sat, Oct 31 (19:05 AEST)
Pool A: Australia vs Cook Islands
Queensland Country Bank Stadium (Townsville)
Sun, Nov 1 (17:40 AEDT)
Pool B/C: Lebanon vs France & Tonga vs Samoa
CommBank Stadium (Sydney)
Sat, Nov 7 (20:05 AEDT)
1st Semi-Final - TBC
McDonald Jones Stadium (Newcastle)
TBA
Sun, Nov 8 (20:05 AEDT)
2nd Semi-Final - TBC
Allianz Stadium (Sydney)
TBA
Sun, Nov 15 (18:35 AEST)
Final - TBC
Suncorp Stadium (Brisbane)
TBA
What are the Rugby League World Cup 2026 venues?
The following ten venues will be hosting games at this year's Rugby League World Cup:
Country
Venue (Location)
Capacity
Australia
Suncorp Stadium (Brisbane)
52,500
Allianz Stadium (Sydney)
42,500
McDonald Jones Stadium (Newcastle)
33,000
CommBank Stadium (Sydney)
30,000
Cbus Super Stadium (Gold Coast)
27,400
Queensland Country Bank Stadium (Townsville)
25,455
WIN Stadium (Wollongong)
23,750
HBF Park (Perth)
20,500
New Zealand
One New Zealand Stadium (Christchurch)
30,000
Papua New Guinea
Santos National Football Stadium (Port Moresby)
14,800
Who are the recent Rugby League World Cup winners?
The inaugural edition of the Rugby League World Cup took place in 1954. These are the most recent finals:
Year
Winners
Runners-up
Final Score
Venue (Location)
2021
Australia
Samoa
30-10
Old Trafford (Manchester)
2017
Australia
England
6-0
Lang Park (Brisbane)
2013
Australia
New Zealand
34-2
Old Trafford (Manchester)
2008
New Zealand
Australia
34-20
Lang Park (Brisbane)
2000
Australia
New Zealand
40-12
Old Trafford (Manchester)
1995
Australia
England
16-8
Wembley (London)
1992
Australia
Great Britain
10-6
Wembley (London)
1988
Australia
New Zealand
25-12
Eden Park (Auckland)
1977
Australia
Great Britain
13-12
Sydney Cricket Ground (Sydney)