Why not elevate your NFL festive enjoyment by booking game tickets today? Four Week 16 match-ups are taking place over Christmas Eve/Christmas Day, starting with Philadelphia Eagles vs Houston Texans on December 24 and culminating with Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams on December 25.

Host stadiums lean heavily into the holiday theme with seasonal decorations, festive music, Santa-themed fan gear, and winter-weather tailgating which also enhances the experience. With only three weeks of the regular season remaining, the race to secure playoff spots adds further spice to the games too.

The NFL and its broadcast partners also frequently book major music stars for Super Bowl-style halftime Christmas shows, such as Beyoncé's memorable performance (dubbed 'Beyoncé Bowl') during the Ravens vs Texans game in 2024 and Snoop Dogg's during the Lions vs Vikings encounter in 2025.

The other ('early') games on December 25 are Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos vs Buffalo Bills. Let GOAL take you through all the NFL Christmas Games ticket information, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

What is the NFL Christmas Games 2026 schedule?

Date Games (local time) Tickets Venue (location) Thursday, December 24 Philadelphia Eagles vs Houston Texans (8.15pm ET) Tickets Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia) Friday, December 25 Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers (12pm CT) Tickets Soldier Field (Chicago) Friday, December 25 Denver Broncos vs Buffalo Bills (2.30pm MT) Tickets Empower Field at Mile High (Denver) Friday, December 25 Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams (5.15pm PT) Tickets Lumen Field (Seattle)

The rest of the NFL Week 16 schedule is as follows:

Date Games (local time) Tickets Venue (location) Sunday, December 27 New Orleans Saints vs Arizona Cardinals (12pm CT) Tickets Caesars Superdome (New Orleans) Sunday, December 27 Miami Dolphins vs Los Angeles Chargers (1pm ET) Tickets Hard Rock Stadium (Miami) Sunday, December 27 New York Jets vs New England Patriots (1pm ET) Tickets MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford) Sunday, December 27 Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns (1pm ET) Tickets M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore) Sunday, December 27 Las Vegas Raiders vs Tennessee Titans (1.05pm PT) Tickets Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas) Sunday, December 27 Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers (3.25pm CT) Tickets GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) Sunday, December 27 Dallas Cowboys vs Jacksonville Jaguars (7.20pm CT) Tickets AT&T Stadium (Arlington) Sunday, December 27 Pittsburgh Steelers vs Carolina Panthers (TBC) Tickets Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh) Sunday, December 27 Minnesota Vikings vs Washington Commanders (TBC) Tickets U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis) Sunday, December 27 Indianapolis Colts vs Cincinnati Bengals (TBC) Tickets Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis) Sunday, December 27 Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (TBC) Tickets Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) Monday, December 28 Detroit Lions vs New York Giants (8.15pm ET) Tickets Ford Field (Detroit)

How to buy NFL Christmas Games 2026 tickets

Official tickets for the 2026 NFL Christmas Day tripleheader (and the Christmas Eve game) were originally released back in May, along with the full season schedule.

You can purchase official primary game seats directly through the league's official ticketing partners at NFL Tickets, Ticketmaster NFL, and SeatGeek NFL. Each host franchise manages its primary box office through its official club portal on Ticketmaster.

For bundled game tickets, pre-game hospitality, and hotel stays, you can book through On Location, the NFL's official hospitality provider.

In addition, game tickets can also be purchased on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to secure seats through alternative channels, offering a reliable option for fans hoping to pick up last-minute tickets.

How much are NFL Christmas Games 2026 tickets?

Official NFL Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2026 game ticket prices range from roughly $46 to $680+, depending on the matchup and seating tier, as follows:

Philadelphia Eagles vs Houston Texans - range from $46-$300+ (SRO-level to 100-level Bowl)

- range from $46-$300+ (SRO-level to 100-level Bowl) Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers - range from $400-$680+ (300/400-level to 100-level Bowl)

- range from $400-$680+ (300/400-level to 100-level Bowl) Denver Broncos vs Buffalo Bills - range from $250-$550+ (500-level to 100-level Bowl)

- range from $250-$550+ (500-level to 100-level Bowl) Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams - range from $268-$650+ (300 level to 100 level Bowl)

Keep tabs on the NFL official ticket portal and team sites for additional information or on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Houston Texans - All you need to know

Philadelphia Eagles PHI Form Houston Texans HOU PHI PHI HOU HOU All Games All Games Philadelphia Eagles PHI 11 19 New York Giants NYG L Washington Commanders WAS 27 10 Philadelphia Eagles PHI L Philadelphia Eagles PHI 21 38 Dallas Cowboys DAL L Philadelphia Eagles PHI 14 25 Carolina Panthers CAR L Jacksonville Jaguars JAX 19 17 Philadelphia Eagles PHI L Matches played 5 Points scored 73 All Games All Games Cleveland Browns CLE 27 24 Houston Texans HOU L Los Angeles Chargers LAC 22 44 Houston Texans HOU W Houston Texans HOU 21 27 New York Giants NYG L Jacksonville Jaguars JAX 31 34 Houston Texans HOU W Tennessee Titans TEN 3 26 Houston Texans HOU W Matches played 5 Points scored 149

Head to Head Draw 5 0 0 NFL Houston Texans HOU 17 Philadelphia Eagles PHI 29 FT NFL Philadelphia Eagles PHI 32 Houston Texans HOU 30 FT NFL Houston Texans HOU 21 Philadelphia Eagles PHI 31 FT NFL Philadelphia Eagles PHI 34 Houston Texans HOU 24 FT NFL Houston Texans HOU 10 Philadelphia Eagles PHI 24 FT 150 Points scored 102

Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers - All you need to know

Chicago Bears CHI Form Green Bay Packers GB CHI CHI GB GB All Games All Games Chicago Bears CHI 27 24 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB W Seattle Seahawks SEA 17 34 Chicago Bears CHI W Chicago Bears CHI 30 24 New England Patriots NE W Atlanta Falcons ATL 23 31 Chicago Bears CHI W Green Bay Packers GB 31 7 Chicago Bears CHI L Matches played 5 Points scored 129 All Games All Games Green Bay Packers GB 10 30 Minnesota Vikings MIN L New England Patriots NE 27 45 Green Bay Packers GB W Green Bay Packers GB 27 19 Carolina Panthers CAR W Detroit Lions DET 20 17 Green Bay Packers GB L Green Bay Packers GB 23 13 Dallas Cowboys DAL W Matches played 5 Points scored 122

Head to Head Draw 3 0 2 NFL Green Bay Packers GB 31 Chicago Bears CHI 7 FT NFL Chicago Bears CHI 31 Green Bay Packers GB 27 FT NFL Chicago Bears CHI 22 Green Bay Packers GB 16 FT NFL Green Bay Packers GB 28 Chicago Bears CHI 21 FT NFL Green Bay Packers GB 22 Chicago Bears CHI 24 FT 105 Points scored 124

Denver Broncos vs Buffalo Bills - All you need to know

Denver Broncos DEN Form Buffalo Bills BUF DEN DEN BUF BUF All Games All Games Carolina Panthers CAR 21 26 Denver Broncos DEN W Denver Broncos DEN 28 24 Kansas City Chiefs KC W Arizona Cardinals ARZ 16 30 Denver Broncos DEN W Denver Broncos DEN 17 14 Seattle Seahawks SEA W Los Angeles Chargers LAC 17 23 Denver Broncos DEN W Matches played 5 Points scored 124 All Games All Games New York Jets NYJ 12 31 Buffalo Bills BUF W Minnesota Vikings MIN 6 23 Buffalo Bills BUF W Buffalo Bills BUF 36 10 Baltimore Ravens BAL W Las Vegas Raiders LVR 30 33 Buffalo Bills BUF W Los Angeles Rams LA 34 37 Buffalo Bills BUF W Matches played 5 Points scored 160

Head to Head Draw 2 0 3 NFL Denver Broncos DEN 33 Buffalo Bills BUF 30 FT NFL Buffalo Bills BUF 31 Denver Broncos DEN 7 FT NFL Buffalo Bills BUF 22 Denver Broncos DEN 24 FT NFL Preseason Buffalo Bills BUF 42 Denver Broncos DEN 15 FT NFL Denver Broncos DEN 19 Buffalo Bills BUF 48 FT 98 Points scored 173

Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams - All you need to know

Seattle Seahawks SEA Form Los Angeles Rams LA SEA SEA LA LA All Games All Games Las Vegas Raiders LVR 13 21 Seattle Seahawks SEA W Seattle Seahawks SEA 17 3 Arizona Cardinals ARZ W Seattle Seahawks SEA 17 34 Chicago Bears CHI L Seattle Seahawks SEA 20 3 Kansas City Chiefs KC W Denver Broncos DEN 17 14 Seattle Seahawks SEA L Matches played 5 Points scored 89 All Games All Games Arizona Cardinals ARZ 6 34 Los Angeles Rams LA W Washington Commanders WAS 13 20 Los Angeles Rams LA W Los Angeles Rams LA 24 9 Los Angeles Chargers LAC W Las Vegas Raiders LVR 21 35 Los Angeles Rams LA W Los Angeles Rams LA 16 18 Arizona Cardinals ARZ L Matches played 5 Points scored 129