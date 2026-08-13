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Book Ligue 1 Tickets
Rob Norcup

How to buy Ligue 1 tickets for the 2026/27 season: Matchday fixtures, average prices & more

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Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain
Marseille
Lyon
Monaco

Here’s how you can get your hands on French Ligue 1 tickets this season

The French league (Ligue 1) has always had a huge following amongst European and global football fans, and Paris Saint-Germain's continued dominance, now five league titles in a row alongside a Champions League defence, has only elevated its profile further heading into 2026/27.

While Paris Saint-Germain remain the standout side in the French game, the general desire to travel and experience matches in stadiums across all parts of France continues to grow significantly, with two newly promoted sides, Troyes and Le Mans, adding fresh storylines to the division this season.

Let GOAL help guide you on how you can make your own French footballing fantasies come true by securing a ticket to an upcoming Ligue 1 match this season.

Ligue 1 2026/27 TicketsBook now

Upcoming Matchday 1 Ligue 1 fixtures & tickets

Date & Time (CET)FixtureVenueTickets
Fri Aug 21, 20:45Marseille vs StrasbourgStade Vélodrome (Marseille)Tickets
Sat Aug 22, 17:15Lens vs AuxerreStade Bollaert-Delelis (Lens)Tickets
Sat Aug 22, 20:45Le Mans vs BrestStade Marie-Marvingt (Le Mans)Tickets
Sat Aug 22, 20:45Nice vs LorientAllianz Riviera (Nice)Tickets
Sat Aug 22, 20:45Toulouse vs Olympique LyonnaisStadium de Toulouse (Toulouse)Tickets
Sat Aug 22, 20:45Troyes vs Paris FCStade de l'Aube (Troyes)Tickets
Sun Aug 23, 15:00Angers vs LilleRaymond Kopa Stadium (Angers)Tickets
Sun Aug 23, 17:15Le Havre vs MonacoStade Océane (Le Havre)Tickets
Sun Aug 23, 20:45Paris Saint-Germain vs RennesParc des Princes (Paris)Tickets

Upcoming Matchday 2 Ligue 1 fixtures & tickets

Date & Time (CET)FixtureVenueTickets
Fri Aug 28, 20:45Lille vs Paris Saint-GermainDecathlon Arena - Stade Pierre Mauroy (Lille)Tickets
Sat Aug 29, 17:15Strasbourg vs LensStade de la Meinau (Strasbourg)Tickets
Sat Aug 29, 20:45Auxerre vs AngersStade de l'Abbé-Deschamps (Auxerre)Tickets
Sat Aug 29, 20:45Brest vs ToulouseStade Francis-Le Ble (Brest)Tickets
Sat Aug 29, 20:45Lorient vs TroyesStade du Moustoir (Lorient)Tickets
Sat Aug 29, 20:45Olympique Lyonnais vs Le HavreParc Olympique Lyonnais (Lyon)Tickets
Sun Aug 30, 15:00Paris FC vs NiceStade Jean-Bouin (Paris)Tickets
Sun Aug 30, 17:15Rennes vs Le MansRoazhon Park (Rennes)Tickets
Sun Aug 30, 20:45Monaco vs MarseilleStade Louis II (Monaco)Tickets

The season's ten officially selected marquee fixtures for live broadcast also include PSG's trip to Marseille on September 20 and the return fixture at the Parc des Princes on February 7, both key dates for fans chasing tickets to Le Classique.

How to buy Ligue 1 tickets

To purchase Ligue 1 match tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official club sites.

You may need to create an account and provide personal information. Tickets are often released between 4 and 6 weeks before matchday.

While match tickets for the biggest clubs, such as PSG, often sell out quickly, tickets for many other teams are more accessible.

If tickets are sold out via official channels or you are looking to snap up last-minute tickets, you may wish to consider secondary retailers such as StubHub.

Ligue 1 2026/27 TicketsBook now

How much are Ligue 1 tickets?

The cost of Ligue 1 match tickets varies widely. Most clubs offer tiered pricing based on age groups, including adult, junior, and senior categories, but these brackets differ from club to club.

In addition to those factors, seat locations within the stadiums significantly affect the ticket price, with premium views commanding the highest cost.

Some clubs also classify fixtures by category, with marquee matchups against big-name opponents, such as 'Le Classique' (PSG vs Marseille) and 'Le Derby des Olympiques' (Olympique Lyonnais vs Marseille) falling into the highest tier, with prices rising accordingly.

Ligue 1 2026/27 TicketsBook now

2026/27 Ligue 1 clubs by ticket price

ClubStadiumTicket Price Range (Adult)
AngersStade Raymond Kopa€15-€70
AuxerreStade Abba Deschamps€15-€65
BrestStade Francis-Le-Bleu€15-€75
Le HavreStade Oceane€15-€70
Le MansStade Marie-Marvingt€15-€60
LensStade Bollaert-Delelis€20-€95
LilleStade Pierre-Mauroy€25-€110
LorientStade du Moustoir€15-€65
LyonGroupama Stadium€25-€120
MarseilleStade Vélodrome€30-€220
MonacoStade Louis II€20-€100
NiceAllianz Riviera€20-€90
Paris FCStade Jean-Bouin€15-€70
Paris Saint-GermainParc des Princes€45-€350
RennesRoazhon Park€20-€85
StrasbourgStade de la Meinau€20-€90
ToulouseStadium de Toulouse€15-€75
TroyesStade de l'Aube€15-€60

What to expect from the Ligue 1 season?

Whichever Ligue 1 match you do decide to book tickets for, you are likely to see some bright young stars of the future. A whole flock of famous French players kicked off their impressive careers on home soil, including Zinedine Zidane (Bordeaux), Thierry Henry and Kylian Mbappe (Monaco), Eric Cantona (Auxerre) and Michel Platini (Nancy) to name just a few.

As well as being renowned as a breeding ground for nurturing young French talent, global talents of the current game also ply their trade in Ligue 1, such as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Achraf Hakimi, Vitinha, Folarin Balogun and Endrick.

Paris Saint-Germain remain the leading lights of Ligue 1, and ticket demand is always high to see them in action at the Parc des Princes. Last season proved to be another dominant campaign for Les Rouge-et-Bleu, who clinched a fifth successive French league title, their 14th overall, seeing off a rare title challenge from RC Lens with a game to spare.

Not only did they dominate on the domestic front, but Luis Enrique's men also successfully defended their European crown, beating Arsenal in the Champions League final to become the first side to retain the trophy since Real Madrid in 2018. They now sit among an elite group of clubs, including Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Ajax, to have gone back-to-back in Europe's premier competition in the modern era.

There aren't many teams globally that can boast a trophy cabinet like PSG. France's most successful club, despite only coming into existence just over half a century ago, has amassed over 50 major honours.

Marseille's season told a very different story. Roberto De Zerbi was dismissed in February after a difficult run of results, with Habib Beye eventually installed as head coach following a brief caretaker spell, and the club slipped to fifth in the final table, missing out on Champions League football in favour of a Europa League place. Despite the disappointing finish, Marseille remain one of the best-supported clubs in France, with crowds regularly topping 60,000 at the Stade Velodrome (also known as the Orange Velodrome), which has the largest capacity in Ligue 1.

Marseille also famously became the first French side to win the Champions League. A side that was skippered by French legend Didier Deschamps and included the likes of Basile Boli and Marcel Desailly beat AC Milan 1-0 in the 1993 final in Munich to become kings of Europe. Other French clubs that regularly draw big home crowds include Olympique Lyonnais, Lille and Lens, while newly promoted Troyes and Le Mans, the latter returning to the top flight after 16 years away, add fresh venues to the calendar this season.

Frequently asked questions

To purchase Ligue 1 match tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official club sites. You may need to create an account and provide personal information. Tickets are often released between 4-6 weeks before matchday.

You can also purchase tickets at physical offices, which are often located at or near the clubs' stadiums. Some clubs also have points of sale located at various spots around the cities where they are based.

While match tickets for the biggest clubs, such as PSG, often sell out quickly, tickets for many other teams are more accessible.

 

While it’s not essential to become a club member to buy Ligue 1 match tickets, it can make the process much easier. This is particularly true at some of the bigger clubs, such as PSG and Marseille for example. Getting a membership moves you up the ticket priority order and it also includes other benefits such as welcome gifts, discounted tours and museum admissions. Check specific club sites for more information.

PSG hold the record for the most Ligue 1 title triumphs, having finished top of the French standings 14 times in total. It’s a remarkable feat considering the club was only founded in 1970.

Marseille’s home ground, the Stade Velodrome (currently known as Orange Velodrome for sponsorship reasons), is the largest stadium in Ligue 1, with a capacity of 67,394.

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