Whatever you prefer to call it, whether it be the Carabao Cup, the EFL Cup, or the League Cup, the competition always produces high drama and unforgettable footballing memories.

The quest for glory in this season’s Carabao Cup, which culminates with the Final at Wembley Stadium on March 21, continues in earnest this month. You could be part of the exhilarating competition by securing seats at upcoming matches, with a selection of Premier League clubs now entering the fray.

Let GOAL take you through all the vital Carabao Cup ticket information you need to know, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

Upcoming Carabao Cup Round 2 standout fixtures

Date & Time (local) Fixture Location Tickets Wed, Aug 26 (7.45pm) Newcastle United vs West Brom St. James' Park (Newcastle) Tickets Wed, Aug 26 (7.45pm) Tottenham Hotspur vs Charlton Athletic Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London) Tickets Wed, Aug 26 (8pm) Preston North End vs Everton Deepdale (Preston) Tickets Thu, Aug 27 (7.30pm) Chelsea vs Luton Town Stamford Bridge (London) Tickets Thu, Aug 27 (8pm) Fulham vs AFC Wimbledon Craven Cottage (London) Tickets

Full Carabao Cup 2026/27 competition schedule

Round Date(s) Tickets Preliminary Round August 1-3 Tickets Round 1 August 7-9 Tickets Round 2 w/c August 24 Tickets Round 3 w/c September 7 & 14 Tickets Round 4 w/c October 26 Tickets Quarter-finals w/c December 14 Tickets Semi-finals (1st leg) w/c January 11 Tickets Semi-finals (2nd leg) w/c February 1 Tickets Final Sunday, March 21 Tickets

How to buy Carabao Cup tickets

Purchasing tickets directly from official club sites is generally considered the safest method for acquiring Carabao Cup tickets. Early booking is essential, with season ticket holders and registered members generally having the best chance of securing seats. Carabao Cup tickets are not automatically included in the price of a team’s season ticket, but holders (and club members) will normally be given priority access periods to purchase their seats.

As well as allowing fans to experience a thrilling midweek encounter under the lights, the Carabao Cup also offers many a rare opportunity to see their sides in action. It’s growing increasingly difficult for supporters to get their hands on Premier League match tickets, so these Cup ties come as a possible alternative route for some.

In addition to buying Carabao Cup tickets via official routes, fans do have the option to obtain them on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels.

How much are Carabao Cup tickets?

Unsurprisingly, demand for Carabao Cup tickets grows as the competition continues and as we get closer to the final stages and Final. Official face-value tickets for early rounds of the Carabao Cup typically cost between £10 and £30 for adults, while junior tickets can be found for as little as £1 to £10.

Prices scale up as Premier League teams advance, with official tickets averaging between £20 to £60, for the quarter-finals and semi-finals, depending on the stadium tier.

For the Final at Wembley Stadium, face-value prices for the showcase event tend to span from around £40 up to £150, across different seating categories.

Remember to keep tabs on the clubs’ official ticket portals for additional information about availability. Carabao Cup match tickets on secondary resale sites such as StubHub are also currently available.

How to watch Carabao Cup 2026/27 matches

If you’re unable to go to any of the upcoming Carabao Cup matches, the second-best option is to watch or stream the action at home or if you’re on the move. For UK viewers, Sky Sports are showing/streaming every match from this season’s Carabao Cup live. As well as being able to watch all the games on Sky Sports, you can also stream them on NOW and the Sky Sports app.

NOW is an instant streaming service offering access to all Sky Sports channels, every Sky Sports+ stream, and much more. It's an app, so customers can sign up and stream instantly across over 60 devices. NOW Sports Memberships also give customers access to all live Sky Sports+ streams as well as Sky Sports documentaries and selected replays and highlights on demand within your membership period. The various membership packages are as follows:

12-Month Saver Membership: £27.99 a month (12-month minimum term) - Then £34.99 per month unless cancelled.

£27.99 a month (12-month minimum term) - Then £34.99 per month unless cancelled. Day Membership: £14.99 - One-off payment - Your NOW Sports Day Membership starts immediately after purchase and lasts for 24 hours

In the United States, CBS Sports is the home of the English Football League (EFL) and Carabao Cup. If a match is airing on CBS Sports Network, you can also watch it via live TV streaming platforms like Fubo. The various Fubo subscription plans include: Pro ($84.99/month), Elite ($104.99/month), Deluxe ($114.99/month) and Sports + News ($55.99/month)

Fubo offers a free 5-day trial to new subscribers for all of its plans. To avoid being automatically charged the full price of your selected tier, you must cancel your subscription before the 5-day trial period finishes.