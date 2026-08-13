How to buy Women Africa Cup of Nations 2026 tickets: Prices, schedule, dates & more

The 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations is reaching its dramatic climax, and there is still time to be part of the action. Morocco are hosting WAFCON for an unprecedented third consecutive edition, and the tournament has already delivered one of its most memorable stories yet, with debutants Malawi becoming just the third first-time entrant in the competition's history to reach the semi-finals.

Cameroon have already booked their place in Sunday's final after knocking out hosts Morocco on penalties in the first semi-final, ending the Atlas Lionesses' hopes of a maiden title on home soil. Malawi face Algeria in the second semi-final for the right to join them, with both nations chasing a first-ever appearance in a WAFCON final.

With direct qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil on the line at every stage of the knockout rounds, the stakes have rarely been higher. Let GOAL take you through all the latest ticket information for the closing stages of WAFCON 2026, including where you can buy them, how much they cost, and much more.

When is the Women's Africa Cup of Nations 2026?

The Women's Africa Cup of Nations runs from July 26 to August 16, 2026. The 40 tournament matches are being played across five stadiums in two Moroccan cities, Rabat and Casablanca.

With the group stage and quarter-finals complete, here is what remains on the schedule:

Date Stage Fixture (k.o local time) Venue (City) Tickets Wed, Aug 12 Semi-Final 2 Algeria vs Malawi (6pm) Olympic Stadium (Rabat) Tickets Thu, Aug 13 Third Place Play-off Qualifier 1 Loser QF2 vs Loser QF3 (6pm) Larbi Zaouli Stadium (Casablanca) Tickets Thu, Aug 13 Third Place Play-off Qualifier 2 Loser QF1 vs Loser QF4 (9pm) Casablanca Tickets Sun, Aug 16 Final Cameroon vs Winner SF2 (8pm) Rabat (venue TBC between Moulay El Hassan and Prince Moulay Abdellah stadiums) Tickets

Cameroon secured their place in a fourth WAFCON final by beating Morocco 3-1 on penalties following a goalless draw in the first semi-final. The two nations knocked out in the quarter-finals from each half of the bracket also play off on August 13 for a place in the FIFA inter-confederation play-off tournament, offering Africa a potential path to send up to six teams to next year's World Cup in Brazil.

How to buy Women's Africa Cup of Nations 2026 tickets

Supporters have been able to purchase Women's Africa Cup of Nations tickets via the Confederation of African Football (CAF) official site since a Visa cardholder pre-sale window opened in late July, followed by general public sale once the exclusive window closed.

In addition, fans can purchase Women's Africa Cup of Nations match tickets on the secondary market. Ticombo is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels, offering a reliable option for fans hoping to catch the closing stages of the tournament.

How much are Women's Africa Cup of Nations 2026 tickets?

For fans purchasing tickets via the official CAF site, prices vary depending on the stage of the tournament and seating category, following a tiered structure similar to previous editions of the competition, with group stage tickets priced more affordably than knockout matches.

As the tournament progresses toward the final, prices for the remaining semi-final, play-off, and final tickets are higher, with premium categories for the final in Rabat commanding the top prices of the whole tournament.

It's worth checking out secondary resellers, such as Ticombo, if you're struggling to purchase tickets for the remaining games, as official allocations for the semi-finals and final are expected to be in high demand.

Fans considering secondary resellers should proceed cautiously, as unofficial merchants carry risks related to authenticity, transfer validity, and inflated pricing. It's important to rely only on reputable platforms with strong buyer guarantees and clear refund policies.

Which teams qualified for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations 2026?

A total of 39 CAF member nations entered qualifying for the 16th edition of the tournament, with 16 nations, including hosts Morocco, ultimately taking part, the largest field in the competition's history following its expansion from 12 teams. Cape Verde and Malawi made their tournament debuts, with Malawi's run all the way to the semi-finals standing as one of the great underdog stories of the competition.

The 16 teams that qualified for WAFCON 2026 were:

Group A: Morocco, Zambia, Senegal, Algeria

Group B: South Africa, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Tanzania

Group C: Nigeria, Cameroon, Malawi, Egypt

Group D: Ghana, Mali, Benin, Kenya

Where is the Women's Africa Cup of Nations 2026?

The tournament is being staged in Morocco for an unprecedented third consecutive edition, the first time any nation has hosted the competition three times running. Morocco reached the final on home soil in both 2022 and 2025, on both occasions falling agonisingly short of the title, and were eliminated in the semi-finals this time by Cameroon, ending their bid to finally lift the trophy in front of their own supporters.

The tournament was originally scheduled for March and April 2026 before being postponed to its current July to August window, with brief speculation that South Africa could take over hosting duties before CAF confirmed Morocco would remain in place.

What is the Women's Africa Cup of Nations 2026 venue list?

City Stadium Capacity Rabat Moulay El Hassan Stadium 22,000 Rabat Olympic Stadium 21,000 Rabat Al Madina Stadium 18,000 Casablanca Larbi Zaouli Stadium 20,000 Casablanca Moulay Rachid Stadium 25,000

Matches were originally also planned for Fez, but those fixtures were later moved to Casablanca as the tournament schedule was finalised. The final will be played at either the Moulay El Hassan Stadium or the larger, 69,500 seater Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, which also hosted this year's men's Africa Cup of Nations final.